HGM Glass Brings Glass Panel Railings To Abbottstown, PA Homes

MENAFN - GetNews) HGM Glass, a family-owned custom glass fabricator and installer with more than 30 years in business, now brings glass panel railing design, fabrication and installation to Abbottstown, Pa., giving homeowners in the Adams County community access to custom-measured glass railings for staircases, decks, balconies and pool areas.

HANOVER, Pa. - October 13, 2026 - HGM Glass, a family-owned custom glass fabricator and installer with more than 30 years in business, now brings glass panel railing design, fabrication and installation to Abbottstown, Pa., giving homeowners in the Adams County community access to custom-measured glass railings for staircases, decks, balconies and pool areas.

Every railing project begins with an on-site measurement taken to within 1/16 of an inch, which allows the company to fabricate panels for the exact opening rather than adapting stock sizes to fit. HGM Glass handles glass railings in Abbottstown with its own crews and does not use subcontractors, so the team that measures the job is the team that installs it.

"A railing is one of the biggest visual interruptions in a home or on a deck, and glass takes that out of the way," said Morgan Miller of HGM Glass. "You keep the safety and the code compliance, but you get your view back. Because we fabricate everything ourselves, we can match the panel layout to the space instead of forcing the space to fit a kit."

Panels are built from tempered safety glass, with hardware finishes that include chrome, brushed nickel, matte black, oil-rubbed bronze, satin brass and polished brass to match existing fixtures. The company designs and installs glass balconies, staircases, decks and pool glass in Abbottstown and surrounding areas, with layouts suited to interior stair runs, exterior decks and pool surrounds. HGM Glass is licensed and insured in Pennsylvania under PA HIC #PA152259 and is a verified member of Shower Door Professionals.

The expansion follows the company's recent custom enclosure work in nearby Lake Meade, where HGM Glass extended shower door service earlier this year. Beyond railings, the Hanover location fabricates frameless and semi-frameless shower enclosures, steam shower enclosures, custom mirrors, wine room glass and interior glass partitions for residential and light commercial clients across York and Adams counties. Abbottstown homeowners can arrange a consultation through the Hanover showroom at 401 Carlisle St.

About HGM Glass

HGM Glass is a family-owned custom glass design, fabrication and installation company headquartered in Hanover, Pennsylvania, with a second location in Berlin, Maryland. For more than 30 years the company has provided shower doors and enclosures, steam enclosures, custom mirrors, glass railings and glass partitions to homeowners and builders across South Central Pennsylvania, Maryland and Delaware. More information is available at