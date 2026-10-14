FELTON and SOAR moved to new workshop in the year 2020, continually work on woodworking machines professionally, especially on PUR lamination and wrapping.

the second phase new workhouse is building, and will be finished in June, then workhouse will be 30,000 square meter. So the capacity will be double. It is groundwork for new development after Virus.

The new workshop is in QIHE new industrial development area which is national project that technological factory moved in. QIHE new industrial development area is located in north of Yellow River which is 5600km long and flows for thousands of years, raised China nation, so named mother river of whole China.

QIHE new industrial development area is 30km away Jinan city which is capital of Shandong province. based on Jinan economic,politic,culture advantage, and near to Qingdao port, QIHE new industrial development area will be main woodworking machine production and sale base. Such as CNC router that 40 thousands produced and sell from Jinan every year, and Jinan take large proportion of CNC router export in whole China. Also profile wrapping machines and vacuum membrane press machine.

Our new workshop is now 10000 square meter, equip forklifts and 6 sets aerial crane. and new workshop will finished in June, then total measure of area will be 30000 square meter, and more forklifts and aerial crane will be equip. Machining team and welding team will get more space for preparing raw material. Installation team will finish more machines in workhouse. So more machine of different model will be in storage for sale and show to visit customer, also deliver to customers immediately.

All those preparation is for company development after virus. For 3 years global business blocking up, local and foreign customers production and purchase requirement is delayed too much, so prepare new technology and machines for local and foreign markets.

About Us

FELTON INTERNATION is based on SOAR woodworking machinery which established in 1997, all the time apply to design,research, improve woodworking machines. With professional experience of more than 20 years, have been leader brand in woodworking machines.