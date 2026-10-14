Polyether TPU Extruded Tubing Offers Reliable Performance In Demanding Applications

Polyether-based thermoplastic polyurethane (polyether TPU) is widely processed into extruded tubing via continuous extrusion. Thanks to its outstanding hydrolysis resistance, low-temperature flexibility, microbial resistance and excellent mechanical properties, polyether TPU tubing has become a preferred elastomer tube material for many demanding working conditions.

Core Material Advantages

: Compared with polyester TPU, polyether TPU shows far better resistance to water, moisture and aqueous medium, suitable for long-term contact with water and humid environments.: Remains flexible at low temperatures without hardening or cracking.: Resists attack by bacteria, fungi and microbes, less prone to degradation in wet underground or liquid immersion scenarios.: High tensile strength, excellent abrasion resistance, good tear resistance and elasticity; capable of repeated bending and deformation.: Good tolerance to many oils, dilute chemicals and common fluids; transparent grades available for visual flow inspection.

Main Application Fields



Pneumatic / air tubing: Pneumatic transmission hoses for automation equipment, robotic air lines, air tools; light weight, high pressure resistance and good bending fatigue performance.

Fluid transfer tubing: Conveyance of water, low-corrosion liquid media, medical & sanitary fluid circuits (food/medical compliant grades optional).

Vacuum tubing: Vacuum pipelines for packaging machines, vacuum handling systems.

Hydraulic & instrument tubing: Low-pressure hydraulic lines, instrument sensing tubes, cable protection sleeves.

Outdoor & underwater tubing: Marine equipment, underwater sensing lines, irrigation and wet-environment pipelines, benefiting from hydrolysis and microbial resistance. Automotive industry: Automotive wiring protection, air circuit tubes, coolant auxiliary lines.

Processing Notes

Polyether TPU extruded tubing is produced by melt extrusion. Processing parameters need precise control to avoid bubbles, dimensional deviation and surface defects. It can be cut, welded, bonded and assembled with quick connectors conveniently.

Summary

Extruded polyether TPU tubing balances elasticity, hydrolysis resistance and low-temperature toughness. It is an ideal flexible tube solution for pneumatic, vacuum, liquid delivery and outdoor wet-condition applications.

About Us

Yantai Linghua New Material Co., Ltd. (referred to as "Linghua New Material"), the main production is thermoplastic polyurethane elastomer (TPU). We are a professional TPU supplier founded in 2010. Our company covers an area of about 63,000 square meters, with the factory building of 35,000 square meters, equipped with 5 production lines, and a total of 20,000 square meters of workshops, warehouses, and office buildings.