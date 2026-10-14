Four Seasons To Expand In Morocco With New Luxury Resort In Tangier

MENAFN - GetNews) Royal Resort Cap Malabata, a luxury destination masterplan backed by GFH Bank, and Four Seasons set new standards with their latest hospitality project. The new luxury resort will bring Four Seasons legendary service to a dramatic cliffside setting in Tangier, combining panoramic Mediterranean views with world-class hospitality.

Bahrain - October 13, 2026 - Leading luxury hospitality company Four Seasons, together with Royal Resort Cap Malabata, a luxury development company backed by GFH, has announced a major hospitality development, Four Seasons Resort Tangier, Morocco, set to open in the city's prestigious Cap Malabata district.

Perched along Morocco's northern coastline where the Mediterranean Sea meets the Atlantic Ocean, the Resort will occupy one of the region's most extraordinary settings. Overlooking the Strait of Gibraltar, with views of Spain across the water, Four Seasons Resort Tangier will offer a rare connection between continents, cultures, and coastlines. Designed by Arjitec with interiors by Goddard Littlefair, the Resort will feature 99 guest rooms and suites, including 27 standalone villas, and more than 260 metres (850 feet) of waterfront, creating a distinctive retreat that celebrates the natural beauty and rich heritage of northern Morocco.

“As our fourth property in Morocco, Four Seasons Resort Tangier expands our collection in one of the

region's most compelling destinations,” says Ricardo Suarez, Group Head, Development, Four Seasons.“We look forward to bringing this exceptional project to life and creating a Resort that reflects the character of Tangier while offering guests the opportunity to experience its unique coastal setting alongside the service excellence that defines Four Seasons.”

Four Seasons Resort Tangier places guests within easy reach of the city's rich culture, vibrant souks, and scenic coastline. Designed to showcase Tangier's authentic character, the integrated development combines exceptional execution with long-term investment value. The vision comes with the ambition of creating a world-class Resort that further enhances Tangier's luxury hospitality offerings and supports the city's continued growth as a leading regional and international destination for discerning travellers globally.

"We are thrilled to partner with Four Seasons on the development of Four Seasons Resort Tangier,” says, Mr Abdulwahed Al Kooheji, Chief Executive Officer of Royal Resort Cap Malabata.“Tangier's strategic location, rich cultural heritage, and exceptional waterfront setting make it an ideal destination for this landmark project. Together with Four Seasons, we look forward to creating a world-class resort that will further enhance the city's luxury hospitality offerings and building upon its continued growth as a leading destination in the region.”

Cliffside Paradise with Endless Views

Designed for relaxation and connection, Four Seasons Resort Tangier features expansive pool and waterfront lounging, four signature dining venues blending local and international flavours, a full-service spa and fitness center, as well as the brand's signature Kids For All Seasons program. For celebrations, meetings, and special events, flexible indoor and outdoor venues provide an inspiring setting for connection and collaboration, all complemented by panoramic waterfront views.

Offering convenient access to one of Morocco's most dynamic coastal destinations, Four Seasons Resort Tangier, Morocco is approximately 15 minutes from Tangier's high-speed train station and 45 minutes from Tangier Ibn Battouta Airport,

About Four Seasons in Morocco

Four Seasons Resort Tangier will be the fourth property in a diverse collection of Four Seasons experiences in Morocco that includes Four Seasons Hotel Casablanca, Four Seasons Resort Marrakech and Four Seasons Hotel Rabat at Kasr Al Bahr. All properties are accessible from Tangier by car, train or flight.

About Four Seasons

Four Seasons opened its first hotel in 1961 and since that time has become a global leader in luxury hospitality and branded residential, with a focus on genuine and unparalleled service experiences. Four Seasons currently operates 140 hotels and resorts and 61 residential properties in major city centres and resort destinations in 47 countries. The company continues to grow with a guest-centric mindset, including a global pipeline of more than 60 projects under planning or in development.

About Royal Resort Cap Malabata

Royal Resort Cap Malabata is an ultra-luxury master-planned development located along the picturesque coastline of Tangier, Morocco, overlooking the Mediterranean Sea and the Strait of Gibraltar. Spanning a development size of 1.10 million sqm, the resort blends traditional Moorish architecture with sleek modern amenities, offering a high-end destination that will deliver approximately 1,200 residential units-including luxury villas and luxury apartments-alongside multi-star hotels.

Designed to host four hotels as a wellness-focused enclave, the project features extensive lifestyle infrastructure, such as a dedicated sports club, a convention center, a spa, and exclusive beach clubs. The development has already created almost 15,000 jobs, driving significant economic impact. Situated just minutes from central Tangier, it balances serene oceanfront living with convenience, serving as a landmark gateway community for both international travelers and high-net-worth investors.

For more information, please visit royalparksandresorts

About GFH Bank B.S.C.

GFH Bank, licensed as an Islamic wholesale bank by the Central Bank of Bahrain and headquartered at GFH House, P.O. Box 10006, Manama Sea Front, Kingdom of Bahrain, is one of the most recognised banks in the GCC region. The Bank's businesses include Wealth and Investment Management, Credit and Financing, and Treasury and Proprietary Investments, with assets and funds under management of approximately US$24 billion. Its investments are principally focused on the GCC, the United States and Europe. GFH Bank is listed on Bahrain Bourse, the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, Boursa Kuwait and the Dubai Financial Market.

For more information, please visit

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