How Linkpro AI Separates Work And Personal Messaging With Multiple Identities

Discover how LinkPro organizes contacts, notifications and profile information through Work, Personal, Community and Anonymous identities, giving different relationships clear communication boundaries.

Malaysia – October 13, 2026 - LinkPro uses multiple identities to address the overlap between work and personal messaging. Work, private life, community participation and anonymous conversations each have a distinct identity, with separate arrangements for contacts, groups, profile information, notifications and privacy rules. Each of a person's roles has its own clearly defined space for communication.

A client message arrives during dinner. A project group asks for an update during time off. The name someone uses in a public community differs from the one they use professionally. These experiences show that managing communication involves managing relationships as well as messages. LinkPro starts with those relationships, making it easier to communicate in the right role.

Different Roles Need Different Communication Settings

Work relationships tend to revolve around projects, responsibilities and schedules. Personal relationships have a more natural conversational pace, while public communities have their own expectations for profiles and participation. When every role shares one chat list, users have to reassess the recipient, their own identity and the priority of the message each time they reply.

LinkPro builds these differences into its messaging architecture. A Work identity is for colleagues, clients and partners; a Personal identity is for family and friends. A Community identity serves interest groups and digital organizations, while an Anonymous identity provides a space separate from the other roles. Each identity is organized around the relationships it serves.

Multiple Identities Within One Account

People often use several accounts, or even different phones, to separate their relationships. More accounts mean more logins, notifications, profiles to maintain and places to search for messages. LinkPro addresses that burden by organizing multiple identities within one account.

Each identity in LinkPro's design has its own name, profile picture, contacts, groups, notifications, online status and privacy rules. Users can organize their communication around a particular role while managing distinct relationships clearly within the same system.

The practical value is easy to see. A Work identity brings clients and projects into focus. A Personal identity provides a space for friends and family. Community conversations use the profile and rules suited to that group. Identity becomes the starting point for organizing communication.

Notifications and Status That Match the Relationship

Notifications shape attention, while online status shapes other people's expectations about response times. A work contact who sees someone active may assume they are available to deal with a project. Meanwhile, business notifications can interrupt time spent with friends and family.

LinkPro manages notifications and online status within each identity so they reflect the relationships involved. Work conversations follow the rhythm of work, while personal contacts use a separate set of rules. Users can allocate their attention more deliberately and communicate their availability more clearly.

Profile information follows the same principle. Professional relationships call for an appropriate name and image, while interest groups allow more freedom in names and self-expression. Organizing profiles by identity gives each situation the right presentation.

Keeping Freelance Work and Personal Life Organized

Consider a designer working with several clients. Work messages include revision requests, deliverables and payment arrangements, while personal messages come from friends and family. When the two are mixed together, important work can be pushed down the chat list and project notifications can intrude on time off.

LinkPro's Work identity organizes contacts and groups around clients and projects, while the Personal identity keeps profiles and notifications focused on personal relationships. The designer can enter the communication space for the role they are currently in, managing business follow-up separately from private conversations. This illustrates the practical value of organizing relationships through multiple identities.

Managing the Roles of Creators and Founders

Creators communicate with fans, community members, brand clients and personal friends. Their public presence needs consistency, commercial partnerships require professional communication, and private life needs clear boundaries around personal information. LinkPro's multiple identities give each relationship an appropriate place and help creators present themselves suitably in each context.

Founders face a similarly complex mix of relationships. Teams focus on execution, clients on delivery and partners on coordinating resources, while family life follows its own rhythm. Organizing communication by identity helps founders recognize the context they are in and apply the right status settings and rules.

These situations share a need for the product to reflect the differences between roles. LinkPro builds that distinction into its core architecture, creating a more organized relationship structure for people handling a high volume of communication.

Using AI to Find What Matters Within Each Identity

Multiple identities bring order to relationships; AI addresses the volume of information within them. LinkPro's AI design includes summaries of long conversations, decision extraction, action-item detection and Context Memory to organize important information as messages accumulate.

At work, users want to know what a client has confirmed, what a project needs next and which messages need a reply. In a community, they may be more interested in discussion topics and useful resources. Multiple identities provide the context, while AI helps interpret the conversation and identify what matters. Together, they support everyday communication management.

LinkPro brings multiple identities, AI and privacy into a single messaging system, connecting relationship management, conversation understanding and communication rules. For people switching between roles throughout the day, this approach reflects how they actually live and work.

Frequently Asked QuestionsHow does LinkPro separate work and personal messages?

It organizes communication through identities such as Work and Personal, with separate contacts, groups, profile information, notifications, online status and privacy rules for each identity.

How are multiple identities different from chat folders?

Chat folders primarily organize a list of conversations. LinkPro's identity design also includes profiles, relationship groups, notifications, status and rules, organizing the whole communication environment around a role.

Why are multiple identities useful for creators?

Creators manage public communities, brand partnerships and personal relationships at the same time. Multiple identities give each role appropriate profiles and communication settings, keeping those relationships clearly separated.

Visit to explore multiple identities within one account and discover a clearer way to organize work, personal life and community relationships.

About LinkPro AI

LinkPro AI is a messaging platform that integrates multiple identities, AI-powered conversation management, and privacy features to help users organize work, personal, and community communications within one account.