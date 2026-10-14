Focusing On Going Global, Opening A New Chapter Together! LONYU Robotics' Shanghai Office Launch Ceremony Was Held Grandly Today

MENAFN - GetNews) Into: Golden Autumn in Shanghai, a Grand Event Begins

Shanghai, China - October 13, 2026 - On October 10, 2026, with crisp autumn air and the Huangpu River surging, LONYU Robotics, a leading player in China's unmanned heavy-load robotics industry, officially established itself in Pudong New Area, Shanghai. The much-anticipated“At the Oriental Gate, A New Chapter Opens” - Lonyu Robotics Shanghai Launch Ceremony - was held in grand style at the East Tower (Tower B) of Zhangjiang ScienGate in Shanghai.

This grand event brought together industry experts, strategic partners, and media representatives to witness an important milestone as LONYU Robotics embarks on a new journey of globalization. From this point forward, LONYU will serve global customers under its new international identity, LONYU Global (Shanghai) Robotics.

Grand Opening: Witnessing a Highlight Moment Together

At 9:30 a.m., amid a lively atmosphere, guests arrived one after another at the Sky Lobby of the East Tower (Tower B) of Zhangjiang ScienGate and signed in.

At 10:00 a.m., the launch ceremony officially began. Mr. Liu Nan, General Manager of the Shanghai Headquarters, served as host. He welcomed all the guests and briefly introduced the attendees. He then invited Mr. Ren Zhiyong, Founder and Chairman of LONYU Robotics, to the stage. Mr. Ren expressed sincere gratitude to the guests and delivered a welcome address. He reviewed LONYU's development journey from the banks of the Haihe River and outlined the new strategic blueprint following the establishment of its Shanghai international headquarters.

Under the countdown and with all guests as witnesses, the“At the Oriental Gate, A New Chapter Opens” launch ceremony was held grandly. Afterwards, specially invited guests Mr. Chen Heng - the Vice General Manager of Shanghai Zhangjiang (Group) Co., Ltd., and Chairman of Shanghai Zhangjiang ScienGate Technology Development Co., Ltd. - and Mr. Xing Zhiqing - Executive Director of the Training Committee of the China Enterprise Confederation (CEC) and Founder/Chairman of Geju Ping Tianxia (a Chinese business education platform) - took the stage one after another to deliver speeches expressed warm congratulations and high expectations for the launch of LONYU Robotics' Shanghai International Headquarters.

Intelligence at the panel: Discussing a New Chapter in Going Global

Rooted in Shanghai, reaching the world. As a core highlight of the ceremony, the“LONYU Going Global panel” was packed with insights. Guests included Mr. Hu Jianhua, former General Manager of China Merchants Group; Mr. Bao Yongsheng,China Representative of a Multinational Group; Mr. Calvin Chan, Managing Director of Corporate Finance at CCB International; and Mr. Yoon Seok-dong, Chairman of South Korea's SDNT Group. They engaged in in-depth dialogue and idea exchange on topics Shanghai such as global trends in the headquarters unmanned heavy-load robotics industry and brand overseas expansion strategies, providing forward-looking perspectives and intellectual support for LONYU Robotics' global this layout and the going-global efforts of related industries launch.

Taking advantage of this launch event, several important partners signed multiple strategic agreements with LONYU on site. These signings not only mark a new starting point for complementary strengths and win-win collaboration, but also a solid step forward for LONYU Robotics in building a global industrial ecosystem.

Releases: Solidifying a Determined Pace

In addition to officially announcing the establishment of its also served as a centralized release of several important projects and upcoming activities of LONYU.

The first major release was“YU XIAN SHENG”, an AI platform independently developed by LONYU. This is the technological embodiment of LONYU's corporate philosophy of altruism - connecting people through a platform and monetizing resources through an ecosystem.“Yu XIAN SHENG” uses digital AI tools to break down geographical barriers, continuously empowering the unmanned heavy-load transportation and robotics industries and building a win-win ecosystem.

At the same time, LONYU Robotics' international website was officially launched. With a global perspective, the new website showcases LONYU's brand image, unmanned heavy-load transportation product matrix, industry solutions, global cooperation cases, and contact channels. It will become an important digital gateway for LONYU to reach global customers, partners, and investors, and provides an online anchor for the Shanghai international headquarters to undertake global business.

Immediately afterwards, LONYU announced that it will participate in the China International Industry Fair (CIIF) held in Shanghai next week. At that time, They will showcase unmanned heavy-load AGV products and solutions and exchange ideas on site with global customers and partners.

The release session also previewed that the“Practical Sharing Session on Full-Chain Overseas Expansion in Manufacturing” would be held that afternoon. As a major segment after the launch ceremony, the session will focus on practical experience in full-chain overseas expansion for manufacturing, covering topics such as overseas market access, supply chain coordination, localized operations, and brand localization, providing actionable path references for Chinese industrial enterprises that are going global or preparing to do so.

On-Site Visit: A Date with the Future

At the end of the agenda, guests were invited to visit the LONYU Shanghai office and attend its ribbon-cutting ceremony, experiencing LONYU's new office environment and corporate culture up close.

Looking Ahead: Moving the World, Opening a New Global Chapter

Looking toward the coast of the East China Sea and gathering by the Huangpu River, the official launch of LONYU Robotics' Shanghai headquarters is not only an important milestone in the company's history, but also a new starting point for deepening its domestic layout and accelerating its journey to the world. The Shanghai headquarters is positioned as an International Business Going-Global Center, an R&D Sub-center, and an Aerospace Business Center, aiming to build a strategic fulcrum that is“rooted in Pudong with global reach.”

In the future, LONYU Global (Shanghai) Robotics will continue to uphold its corporate mission of“MOVING THE WORLD” and its corporate philosophy of“Focused, Professional, Pragmatic, Development.” Leveraging Shanghai's location and talent advantages as an international science and innovation hub, it will continue to deepen its work in the unmanned heavy-load AGV field and, together with global partners, open a new global chapter.

About Shanghai Lonyu Robot Co.,Ltd

LONYU Global (Shanghai) Robotics Co., Ltd. is the Shanghai-based international headquarters of Tianjin LONYU Robot Co., Ltd., located in the East (B) Tower of Zhangjiang ScienGate in Pudong New Area, Shanghai. As LONYU Robot's global expansion hub, LONYU Shanghai oversees global market channels and brand operations, working alongside LONYU's branches in Hong Kong, Germany, and South Korea to build an international marketing network that is rooted in Shanghai and connected to the world.

The Shanghai International Headquarters comprises two business centers: the Outdoor Standard Unmanned Vehicle Center and the Aerospace Business Center. They focus on heavy-duty unmanned transport for outdoor campuses and factory sites, port transportation, and production logistics for large aircraft, launch vehicles, and aerospace manufacturing. The company is committed to deepening cooperation with leading global enterprises and providing customized intelligent heavy-duty unmanned transport solutions.

National-level "Little Giant" SRDI Enterprise and a national high-tech enterprise, LONYU Robot holds more than 300 patents and advanced technologies. With the launch of its Shanghai International Headquarters, LONYU Robot will further accelerate the global rollout of intelligent heavy-duty unmanned transport equipment, help Chinese high-end equipment go global, and contribute to the advancement of intelligent logistics worldwide.

Additional Information:

New address of LONYU Robotics Shanghai Headquarters: Room 3801, East Tower (Tower B), Zhangjiang ScienGate, Pudong New Area, Shanghai

Official website: