Kondo Launches Linkedin MCP Server That Gives AI Agents Safe Access To Your Dms
SAN FRANCISCO, CA - Oct. 13 2026 -
The Problem: AI Meets the Black Box of LinkedIn DMs
Professionals who run their business out of LinkedIn direct messages face a real trade-off. Their most valuable context such as hot leads, candidate conversations and client follow-ups all lives inside an inbox that's hard to triage and even harder to give an AI access to safely.
"You want to check your LinkedIn DMs with ChatGPT, or ask Claude to remind you who to follow up with," said Michael Touchton, founder of Kondo. "Until now the only way to do that was to hand your password to a bot, have it log in directly to the platform without guardrails, let it message on your behalf, and hope nothing goes wrong. Most account warnings come from exactly that."
The Solution: An Agent That Reads and Organizes
Kondo's LinkedIn MCP server exposes a full set of tools for AI agents:
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Triage and label: sort conversations into custom labels such as "Hot Lead," "Candidate," or "Client"
Set reminders: snooze chats until a set time so follow-ups resurface automatically
Search chats and contacts: find people and messages by name or message text
Read messages: including voice-note transcripts
Draft replies: save a draft first message or reply, which the human reviews and sends
There is one thing an agent deliberately cannot do today: send. "Everything an agent writes is a draft. Where it's needed, Kondo paces activity like one person at one computer.”
Built to Keep Your Account Safe
Kondo connects through the user's own session. Messages and contacts are stored on the user's browser and computer rather than in Kondo's cloud. Thousands of users reply on Kondo to manage their LinkedIn DMs - from top coaches, business owners, investors, recruiters, and sales teams at top software companies.
Availability
Kondo's LinkedIn MCP server is available now to Kondo users. New users can get started at trykondo/mcp/linkedin-mcp-server, with a 14-day money-back guarantee.
About Kondo
Kondo is the Pro DM Inbox for LinkedIn, WhatsApp & iMessage built for sales teams, recruiters, founders and their AI agents. It replaces the cluttered LinkedIn inbox with a fast, organized workspace of labels, split inboxes, reminders, snippets and CRM sync. It gives AI agents safe access to every chat through the Model Context Protocol (MCP) Server.
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