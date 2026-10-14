MENAFN - GetNews) New comparison of K-38 Consulting and Pilot shows founders how to match their finance partner to their company's stage, from clean books to Series A readiness

RALEIGH, N.C. - October 13, 2026 - K-38 Consulting, a Raleigh-based fractional CFO and outsourced accounting firm, today published K-38 Consulting vs. Pilot: Which Fractional CFO/Accounting Partner Is Right for Your Startup? The new guide gives founders a side-by-side look at two different ways to staff a company's finance function before it is ready for a full-time CFO.

The guide addresses a decision many venture-backed and growth-stage companies get wrong. Founders often treat bookkeeping and CFO-level leadership as interchangeable, then discover the difference at the worst possible moment: in the middle of a fundraise, in front of a board, or after a major hiring decision has already been made. The guide explains what each model is built to do, where each one falls short, and how a company can tell which one matches its current stage.

Two Models Built for Two Different Problems

According to the guide, Pilot and K-38 Consulting are not competing for the same customer at the same stage.

Pilot is the largest startup-focused accounting firm in the United States. It serves venture-backed startups and SaaS companies through a software-assisted bookkeeping model built on QuickBooks Online. Its platform automates transaction categorization, reconciles accounts, and produces clean financial statements. Tax preparation and fractional CFO services are available as add-ons to that bookkeeping core. For a seed-stage company that needs its books in order without hiring a full-time accountant, the guide calls Pilot a credible option that solves a real problem at a price many early-stage companies can afford.

K-38 Consulting is built around a different idea. The firm embeds experienced CFO and controller talent directly into growing businesses on a fractional or fully outsourced basis. Each client works with one dedicated senior advisor who knows the business, rather than a rotating team or a software dashboard. That advisor takes part in board meetings, models fundraising scenarios, stress-tests runway, and owns financial strategy alongside the leadership team.

“Bookkeeping tells you what happened. A CFO tells you why it happened, what it means, and what to do next,” said Dallas Alford IV, CPA, founder of K-38 Consulting.“Both matter. But they are different jobs, and a company that needs the second one won't get it by buying more of the first.”

What the Guide Covers

The guide includes a side-by-side comparison across the factors founders weigh most often:



Primary service. Pilot's core product is bookkeeping, with CFO services offered as an add-on. K-38 Consulting's core offering is fractional CFO and controller work, with bookkeeping included as part of a broader scope.

Service model. Pilot uses a software-assisted, team-based approach. K-38 Consulting assigns one dedicated senior CFO to each client.

Specialized services. K-38 Consulting provides R&D tax credits, cost segregation, accounting automation, and investor-grade board and investor reporting, along with direct CFO involvement in fundraising. Pricing. Based on market research, Pilot's bookkeeping plans start at roughly $499 to $699 per month for lower transaction volumes and rise as monthly expenses grow. An AI-only tier is available for approximately $99 per month without a human bookkeeper. Plans are typically billed annually. K-38 Consulting engagements range from $3,000 to $16,000 per month depending on scope and engagement depth, with flexible billing.

When Each Option Makes Sense

The guide is direct about when a bookkeeping-first partner is the better choice. Pilot fits companies whose books are their biggest gap, early-stage companies with straightforward transaction volume, teams already working in QuickBooks Online, and founders for whom budget is the main constraint and accurate bookkeeping is the immediate priority.

K-38 Consulting is the stronger fit for companies that have moved past that stage. The guide points to several signals: preparing for a Series A or other institutional investment, a board that expects a CFO-level voice rather than just clean statements, the need for scenario modeling and runway analysis, and added complexity such as R&D tax credits, cost segregation, multi-entity structures, or industry-specific accounting requirements. It also highlights sectors where financial strategy directly affects competitiveness, including SaaS, biotech, healthcare, and real estate.

“The pattern we see over and over is that companies don't outgrow their bookkeeping. They outgrow the absence of strategic financial leadership,” Alford said.“By the time a founder notices that gap, they've often already missed a fundraising window or made a hiring decision without the right financial model behind it. Our goal with this guide is to help founders spot that moment earlier.”

Questions Founders Should Ask

The guide encourages founders to evaluate their own situation before choosing a partner. Drawing on its comparison, K-38 Consulting suggests leaders consider:



Is our biggest problem accurate books, or making decisions with the numbers we already have?

Are investors or board members asking questions that our current reports don't answer?

Will we raise capital in the next 12 months, and who will build and defend our financial model?

Do we have complexity, such as R&D activity, real estate assets, or multiple entities, that calls for specialized tax or accounting work? Do we want one senior person accountable for our financial strategy, or is a shared team enough for now?

If the answers point mainly to clean books on a limited budget, the guide indicates a bookkeeping-first firm is likely the right starting point. If they point to fundraising, board reporting, or strategic decisions, a dedicated fractional CFO relationship is likely the better fit.

Availability

The full guide, including the complete comparison table and a frequently asked questions section, is available now at . Founders who want to discuss which model fits their stage can book a free 30-minute strategy call through the K-38 Consulting website.

About K-38 Consulting

K-38 Consulting is a Raleigh, North Carolina-based firm that embeds experienced CFO and controller talent into growing businesses on a fractional or fully outsourced basis. Its services include strategic financial planning, cash flow management, budgeting and forecasting, board and investor reporting, R&D tax credits, cost segregation, and accounting automation. The firm serves companies in SaaS, biotech, healthcare, e-commerce, law, real estate, consumer packaged goods, and construction, with markets including Raleigh, Charlotte, Atlanta, Tampa, Austin, New York City, San Francisco, San Jose, Chicago, Miami, and Los Angeles. Learn more at .