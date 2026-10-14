Honing Ice Skills For Winter Olympic Dreams: 7-Year-Old UNICEF Youth Member Hannah Hao Passes China'

MENAFN - GetNews)On September 26, 2026, the ice rink at Nanjing Olympic Ice Sports Center shone brightly as sharp skate blades carved elegant lines across the smooth ice. Seven-year-old Hannah Hao, a youth member of UNICEF and young figure skater, committed herself to rigorous on-ice practice and dryland physical training while preparing for China's national professional figure skating examination.

Focusing on perfecting free skate and step sequences - the two core assessment categories - Hannah successfully transitioned her training framework from ISI to the professional ISU system and officially passed China's national professional figure skating exam. Throughout her training journey, Coach Changcai Long from Beijing Star Source Skating Club has provided meticulous, professional guidance, supporting every step of her growth on the ice.

Free skating integrates jumps, spins and artistic performance, requiring outstanding technical stability and expressive presentation. Step sequences, as fundamental elements of figure skating, demand precise edge control, accurate rhythmic transitions and steady body balance. During her preparation period, Hannah maintained consistent dual training on ice and off ice, refining every technical element through continuous repetition and dedicated practice.

In every training session, Coach Long supervised every detail of her performance. He demonstrated and corrected jump landings and spin postures in free skating, adjusted weight distribution and skating tempo for difficult step transitions, and improved the overall fluency and artistic quality of her competition program. For dryland training, he designed targeted strength, flexibility and core fitness routines to enhance physical control and consolidate her technical foundation.

Focused on the long-term athletic development of young skaters, Coach Long structured scientific training plans, reasonably arranged training intensity, prioritized sports safety and injury prevention, and made forward-looking arrangements to help Hannah adapt to physical changes and developmental challenges during childhood and adolescence.

Beyond technical instruction, Coach Long cultivates Hannah's mental resilience and athletic spirit. Whenever she faced training obstacles or physical fatigue, he offered patient encouragement and positive guidance, helping her adjust her mindset and preserve her sincere passion for figure skating.

Driven by her ambition to compete in the Winter Olympics, Hannah Hao overcame challenges and passed the official national exam under Coach Long's professional mentorship. This milestone achievement lays a solid foundation for her pursuit of Winter Olympic goals. Skater and coach pursue this icy dream together.

To commemorate this important milestone, Jinling Mandarin Garden Hotel Nanjing customized an exclusive crystal souvenir engraved with Hannah's graceful skating movements. With continuous dedication and perseverance, the young skater will keep pursuing her Winter Olympic dream and strive for excellent results on future international figure skating stages.

About Beijing

Located in northern China, Beijing is the capital of the People's Republic of China and is known as the“City of Dual Olympics” and a“Capital of Historic Culture.” With over 3,000 years of city history and more than 800 years as an imperial capital, it preserves world-renowned heritage such as the Forbidden City, the Great Wall, the Temple of Heaven, the Summer Palace, and the Beijing Central Axis. Beijing is home to Peking opera and Kunqu-both inscribed on the UNESCO intangible cultural heritage list-alongside hundreds of municipal-level traditions including Jingxi Taiping drum and Cao-style kites. As the world's only city to have hosted both the Summer and Winter Olympics, Beijing has built itself into a“Capital of Performing Arts,” a“Museum City,” and a“Dual-Olympics International Sports City,” using major events such as the China Open, Beijing Marathon, Beijing International Film Festival, and Beijing International Music Festival to advance the integrated, high-quality development of culture, commerce, sports, exhibitions, and tourism.