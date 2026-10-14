Most Startups Don't Track Burn Rate Correctly, K-38 Consulting Finds

MENAFN - GetNews)"With nearly 3 in 10 startups failing because they run out of money, K-38 Consulting says the problem often isn't spending too much - it's calculating burn rate wrong in the first place"K-38 Consulting warns that startups often miscalculate burn rate by relying on profit and loss figures instead of actual cash movement. Confusing revenue with collections, overlooking irregular expenses, and failing to update runway projections can create financial risks. The firm recommends tracking gross and net burn, using rolling averages, and recalculating runway monthly.

RALEIGH, N.C. - October 13th, 2026 - Burn rate is one of the first numbers investors ask about, and one of the first numbers founders should know cold - yet K-38 Consulting says a significant share of the startups it works with are calculating it incorrectly before they ever engage the firm. According to CB Insights, nearly 3 in 10 startups fail because they run out of cash, making an accurate burn rate calculation one of the most consequential numbers a founder tracks. K-38 Consulting says the mistakes it sees most often aren't about overspending - they're about founders not measuring spending accurately in the first place.

“Founders often think they know their burn rate because they can name a number off the top of their head,” said Dallas Alford IV, CPA, Founder of K-38 Consulting.“The problem is that number is frequently wrong - not because they're bad at math, but because burn rate has more nuance to it than most founders realize until it's explained clearly.”

The Most Common Calculation Mistakes

K-38 Consulting says the following errors show up repeatedly among startups before they build a disciplined financial function:

Using profit and loss instead of actual cash movement. Burn rate isn't the same as a P&L loss, EBITDA, or net income. It has to reflect real cash movement, including items a P&L doesn't capture - inventory paid for upfront, capital expenditures, annual contracts paid in advance, and the timing gap between recognizing revenue and actually collecting it.

Confusing revenue with collections. Recognizing revenue on the books isn't the same as having that cash in the bank. Founders who calculate burn rate based on recognized revenue rather than actual cash received can significantly overstate their real cash position.

Averaging lumpy expenses in a way that hides risk. A single large annual expense - an insurance renewal, a major software contract - averaged evenly across twelve months can make burn rate look artificially smooth, masking the reality of a specific month where cash will actually be tight.

Ignoring committed but undrawn spend. A drawn credit line reduces available cash immediately and needs to be reflected in runway calculations. Available but undrawn credit, by contrast, is an option - not cash already on the balance sheet - and treating the two the same way overstates real runway.

Treating runway as a static, one-time calculation. Runway calculated once, at the start of a quarter, becomes stale the moment spending or revenue assumptions change. Founders who don't recalculate regularly are often making decisions based on a number that no longer reflects reality.

“That last mistake is probably the most dangerous one,” Alford said.“A founder who calculated 14 months of runway three months ago, and hasn't recalculated since, might actually be sitting at 9 months without realizing it. That gap is exactly where startups get caught off guard.”

Why Gross and Net Burn Both Matter

K-38 Consulting says many founders track only one version of burn rate, when investors and disciplined operators evaluate both. Gross burn - total monthly cash outflow, before revenue - reveals whether a company's underlying cost structure is disciplined or bloated, independent of how sales are performing. Net burn - gross burn minus actual cash collected - reflects the real speed at which the company's bank balance is shrinking, and it's the number that ultimately determines runway.

“A founder who only looks at gross burn might believe they're spending $200,000 a month, when in reality they're losing $150,000 a month after revenue,” Alford said.“Both numbers matter, but they tell different stories, and founders who only track one are missing half the picture.”

Why This Matters Beyond Fundraising

K-38 Consulting says accurate burn rate tracking isn't just a fundraising exercise - it directly shapes day-to-day operating decisions. A founder with an inflated view of available runway may make a hiring decision, sign a longer office lease, or delay a necessary cost-cutting conversation based on a number that doesn't reflect reality. By the time the discrepancy becomes obvious, the company has often already made financial commitments that are difficult to unwind.

“The founders who survive from seed to Series B don't necessarily have better networks or luckier timing,” Alford said.“They have accurate burn rate visibility, and they manage runway with real discipline. That's a learnable skill, not a matter of luck.”

What K-38 Consulting Recommends

Based on the patterns it sees among startup clients, K-38 Consulting recommends founders:

. Calculate burn rate from actual cash movement, not P&L figures, capturing the full range of cash outflows a P&L doesn't reflect.

. Track both gross and net burn, since each reveals a different risk - cost structure discipline versus actual cash depletion speed.

. Use a 3-to-6-month rolling average rather than a single month's figure, to avoid distortion from lumpy, irregular expenses.

. Reflect drawn credit lines in runway calculations, and treat undrawn credit as an option rather than available cash.

. Recalculate runway monthly, at minimum, rather than treating a single calculation as valid indefinitely.

How K-38 Consulting Supports Startups

K-38 Consulting's outsourced CFO services help founders build accurate, rolling burn rate and runway tracking as part of the firm's broader cash flow management work, replacing informal spreadsheet tracking with a disciplined, investor-ready financial model. This foundation supports every major decision a startup founder makes, from hiring timing to fundraising strategy.

“Burn rate isn't a number you calculate once and set aside,” Alford said.“It's a living metric that should inform decisions every single month. Founders who treat it that way avoid the surprises that catch everyone else off guard.”

About K-38 Consulting

K-38 Consulting provides fractional and outsourced CFO services, controller services, and tax strategy - including R&D tax credit and cost segregation services - to startups and midsize businesses across the country. The firm serves clients in SaaS, biotech, healthcare, law, ecommerce, CPG, construction, and real estate, delivering the financial leadership, forecasting tools, and strategic guidance typically available only to companies with a full in-house finance team. K-38 Consulting is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina, with clients nationwide.