MENAFN - GetNews)"With engagement pricing now clearly mapped by revenue tier - from $1,500 a month for early-stage companies to $12,000 for more complex businesses - The Expert CFO says the fractional model has matured into a defined, scalable market"K-38 Consulting reports that healthcare practices are facing longer accounts receivable cycles as claim denials, prior authorization delays, and payer reviews increase. These delays tie up working capital and strain cash flow. The firm recommends tracking AR aging by payer, improving eligibility verification, strengthening denial management, and monitoring revenue cycle performance.

RALEIGH, N.C. - October 13th, 2026 - Fractional CFO services have moved well past the early-adopter phase and into a mainstream, clearly priced market segment specifically serving small and growing businesses. Pricing data shows fractional CFO engagements for small businesses now range from roughly $1,500 to $3,000 per month for early-stage companies under $1 million in revenue, up to $4,000 to $8,000 per month for businesses in the $1 million to $10 million range, and beyond $12,000 monthly for more complex engagements - a maturity in pricing structure The Expert CFO says reflects a market that has moved from novelty to standard practice.

“When an industry develops this kind of clear, tiered pricing structure, that's a sign the market has matured past early adoption,” said Dallas Alford IV, CPA, Founder of The Expert CFO.“Small business owners aren't experimenting with fractional CFO services anymore. They know what to expect to pay at their size, and they're budgeting for it the same way they'd budget for any other established professional service.”

Why Small Businesses Specifically Are Driving the Growth

The Expert CFO says small businesses represent the fastest-growing segment of fractional CFO demand precisely because they face the sharpest version of a common problem: real financial complexity without the revenue base to justify a full-time executive hire. A full-time CFO at a company generating $10 million in revenue typically costs $240,000 to $320,000 in base salary alone, climbing to $280,000 to $380,000 once benefits, payroll tax, and equity are factored in - a substantial commitment for a business at that scale. A fractional CFO delivering comparable strategic oversight two or three focused days per week typically costs a fraction of that, roughly $4,000 to $8,000 per month for a company of similar size.

“Business owners aren't hiring a fractional CFO because they read an article about best practices,” Alford said.“They're hiring one because something went wrong, or almost went wrong, and they realized their current financial setup couldn't prevent it from happening again. That's a very different, and much more durable, source of demand than a passing trend.”

How Demand Varies by Business Size

The Expert CFO says the small business fractional CFO market breaks into distinct segments, each with different needs and different price points:

Under $1 million in revenue. Most businesses at this size don't yet need a fractional CFO - strong bookkeeping paired with quarterly CPA check-ins is usually sufficient. The exception is fast-growth or well-capitalized pre-revenue companies, where strategic financial leadership matters from day one regardless of current revenue.

$1 million to $5 million in revenue. This is where fractional CFO support begins to clearly justify its cost, as businesses start facing real complexity - multiple revenue streams, hiring decisions, financing needs - that a bookkeeper or controller alone can't strategically manage.

$5 million to $10 million and above. Businesses at this scale increasingly treat fractional CFO support as standard infrastructure, not an experiment, often engaging at the higher end of the pricing range for deeper, more frequent involvement in strategic decisions.

“The mistake we see is business owners either waiting too long past the point they clearly need this kind of support, or engaging a fractional CFO before there's enough complexity to make it worthwhile,” Alford said.“Understanding where a specific business actually sits in that progression is most of the battle.”

What This Means for Accountants Building a Consulting Practice

The Expert CFO says this data offers a clear roadmap for accounting professionals building an independent consulting practice: rather than guessing at pricing or positioning, there's now an established, well-documented pricing structure tied directly to client revenue size and complexity.

Pricing conversations become easier to have. With established market ranges by revenue tier, consultants can confidently price engagements rather than negotiating blind or underpricing out of uncertainty about what the market will bear.

Client targeting becomes more precise. Understanding that the $1 million to $10 million revenue range represents the clearest, most immediate demand allows consultants to focus prospecting efforts where the need - and the willingness to pay for it - is most established.

The value proposition writes itself. The gap between a $300,000-plus full-time CFO commitment and a $4,000 to $8,000 monthly fractional engagement is one of the most persuasive, easiest-to-explain value propositions in professional services.

“A consultant who understands exactly where their ideal client sits on this spectrum, and can speak confidently about pricing at that tier, has a real advantage over one who's guessing,” Alford said.“This isn't a market where you need to convince business owners the model works anymore - the market has already proven that. The job now is positioning yourself clearly within it.”

What The Expert CFO Recommends

Based on where demand and pricing are concentrated, The Expert CFO recommends accounting professionals building a consulting practice:

. Target the $1 million to $10 million revenue range as a primary client base, since this is where fractional CFO demand is most established and pricing is most predictable.

. Price engagements according to documented market ranges, rather than underpricing out of uncertainty or overpricing beyond what a given client size typically supports.

. Lead with the cost comparison to a full-time hire in client conversations, since the gap between fractional and full-time CFO costs is one of the clearest arguments for the model.

. Recognize when a prospective client is genuinely too early-stage for fractional CFO support, since businesses under $1 million in revenue are often better served by strong bookkeeping and periodic CPA guidance instead.

How The Expert CFO Supports Accounting Professionals

The Expert CFO's CFO training program provides accounting and finance professionals with the pricing frameworks, client targeting strategy, and business development skills needed to build a consulting practice around the small business segment driving current market growth. The program's business packages and income potential resources help consultants understand exactly how to position their services within this established, well-documented market.

“The demand is real and it's well-documented at this point,” Alford said.“What separates successful consultants from everyone else isn't finding the demand - it's knowing exactly how to price, target, and position their services within it.”

About The Expert CFO

The Expert CFO provides comprehensive training and lifetime support to help accounting and finance professionals launch and grow their own CFO consulting firms. Founded by Dallas L. Alford IV, CPA, the company draws on decades of public accounting and CFO advisory experience to help consultants build businesses offering bookkeeping, CFO services, financial modeling, tax strategy, R&D tax credit, and cost segregation services to clients nationwide. The Expert CFO is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.