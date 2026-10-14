Evolve Healthcare Opens Concierge Medicine Practice In Calabasas, Led By Board-Certified Physician Dr. Gary Shlifer

MENAFN - GetNews)Evolve Healthcare, an integrative medicine practice that has cared for Los Angeles patients for more than a decade, today announced the opening of its new flagship location at 24151 Ventura Boulevard, Suite 110, in Calabasas, and its transition to a concierge membership model led by Dr. Gary Shlifer, DO, a board-certified internal medicine physician. Formerly based in Woodland Hills, the practice accepts a limited number of members so each patient gets more time with their physician, easier access to care and a long-term plan for prevention and healthy aging.

“Most people get a few rushed minutes with a doctor who is already running behind,” said Dr. Shlifer.“Concierge medicine lets me practice the way primary care was meant to be practiced: knowing my patients well, looking for the root causes of what's going on, and building a plan to keep them healthy for decades, not just treating the problem in front of us.”

Primary Care at the Center

Dr. Shlifer serves as each member's primary care physician, providing preventive visits and annual exams, acute illness care, chronic condition management, prescription management, laboratory testing, diagnostic imaging orders, specialist referrals and care coordination. Members can expect same-day or next-day appointments, and a smaller patient panel gives Dr. Shlifer time to look at the full picture of each patient's health rather than one symptom at a time.

Longevity and Wellness Services

Evolve also offers physician-guided vitamin therapy, peptide therapy when medically appropriate, and hormone evaluation and optimization. Every treatment begins with a physician evaluation and is tailored to the individual's health history, lab results and goals.

Member Amenities

As an added value, membership includes two in-office assessments at no extra cost: SECA body composition analysis, which measures body fat, muscle mass and body water, and PNOĒ VO2 max and metabolic testing, which measures aerobic fitness, calorie needs and fuel use to guide nutrition and exercise plans.

Limited Membership Now Open

Dr. Shlifer is accepting a limited number of new concierge members. To view membership plan options, enroll, or book a complimentary consultation or 15-minute“Meet the Doctor” discovery call, visit evolvehealthcare/concierge or call (818) 346-4300. Office hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

About Dr. Gary Shlifer, DO

Dr. Gary Shlifer is a board-certified physician specializing in internal medicine. His functional, integrative approach to whole-body care focuses on root-cause prevention and evidence-based longevity. He hosts The Sapien Podcast, appears regularly in the media on health and longevity topics, and is writing his first book, How to Live and How to Die.

About Evolve Healthcare

Evolve Healthcare is an integrative medicine practice providing concierge primary care, longevity medicine and advanced diagnostics. Founded more than a decade ago, Evolve recently moved from Woodland Hills to its new home in Calabasas. Through its mobile medicine division, Evolve also makes house calls and cares for patients living in senior care facilities throughout the San Fernando Valley.