Moderate Weather Wednesday Before Temperatures Drop Thursday

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 14 (Petra) -- Moderate weather will prevail across most of Jordan on Wednesday, with a slight chance of evening showers in the far east, ahead of a noticeable drop in temperatures and possible rain in northern and central areas on Thursday, according to the Jordan Meteorological Department.

Relatively hot conditions will persist in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea and Aqaba, while clouds at varying altitudes will appear across the country. Isolated light showers, possibly accompanied by thunder, could develop in the far east during the evening.

Southeasterly to southwesterly winds will become active at intervals, raising dust across the Badia.

The department warned that early-morning fog could reduce visibility over high mountain areas and parts of the southern Badia, while dust may affect visibility across desert regions.

Wednesday's highs are forecast at 31 degrees Celsius in East Amman and the Badia and 29 C in West Amman, compared with 26 C in the northern highlands and 27 C in the Sharah highlands.

Temperatures will reach 30 C across the plains, 35 C in the northern Jordan Valley, 37 C in the southern Jordan Valley and 36 C at the Dead Sea and in Aqaba.

A cooler spell is expected to begin on Thursday, bringing pleasant weather to the highlands and moderate conditions elsewhere. Clouds will increase over northern and central regions, with brief, light showers possible in the north and limited parts of central Jordan.

Southwesterly winds will pick up at intervals, stirring dust and reducing visibility, particularly across the Badia.

Temperatures will edge slightly lower again on Friday, with pleasant conditions continuing in the highlands and moderate weather elsewhere.

Similar autumn conditions will persist on Saturday, accompanied by clouds at varying altitudes and moderate southwesterly winds.

//Petra// RZ