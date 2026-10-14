Forum 2000 Participants To Join Global Crimea International Conference In Kyiv

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Tetiana Zhukova, senior international advocacy manager at the ZMINA Human Rights Center, said this in a comment to Ukrinform.

“We are cooperating with them, and this year they are helping us organize the Global Crimea conference for the first time,” Zhukova said.

She explained that several participants of the Forum 2000 conference, which took place in Prague earlier this week, will travel to Ukraine.

According to Zhukova, this will help promote the issue of Ukraine more actively among countries of the Global South and provide them with information about what is happening both in occupied Crimea and in Ukraine more broadly. As in previous years, the organizers plan to take participants – including experts, academics, journalists, human rights defenders and opinion leaders – to regions of Ukraine beyond Kyiv. They will also hold meetings with local residents, politicians, journalists and others.

The conference aims to strengthen Ukraine's dialogue with countries of the Global South – in Asia, Africa and Latin America – and discuss global security challenges, the de-occupation of Crimea, the release of civilian detainees and other issues.

ZMINA took part in the Prague forum for the third time. Two years ago, the Center organized an event on Crimea on the sidelines of the conference.

This year's forum marked its 30th anniversary. It brought together around 850 participants from 115 countries, with Ukraine having one of the largest delegations, numbering nearly 60 people, the organizers told Ukrinform. Ukraine was one of the central topics of the conference. In addition to discussions at various panels and workshops, a separate section of the program was dedicated to Ukraine.

“They have been highlighting Ukraine as a separate item for several years now. This is very important for getting information about what is happening in Ukraine to people on different continents for whom the issue of Ukraine is quite distant,” Zhukova noted.

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As Ukrinform reported, the Days of Crimea held in the Czech Republic on September 17–20 aimed to remind politicians and the public of the problems faced by people in Ukraine's temporarily occupied territories.