Zelensky, Carney Discuss U.S. Contacts And Upcoming Diplomatic Events

MENAFN - UkrinForm) As reported by Ukrinform, Zelensky said this in a Telegram post.

“I spoke with Prime Minister Mark Carney. Thank you, Canada! I briefed him on the latest Russian strike on Kyiv and no advance warning from our partners about the ballistic missile launch. This is the second time Ukraine has received no warning this week,” Zelensky said.

He said a rescue operation was underway following the strike, which damaged a residential building and set apartments on fire from the first through the eighth floors.

“All emergency services are on the scene, and residents are being evacuated. So far, one person has been reported killed and six injured. My condolences to their families and loved ones,” the president wrote.

He added that another strike hit the premises of one of Kyiv's main power plants. Ukraine is counting on support from its partners in this situation.

Zelensky and Carney also discussed contacts with the United States and diplomatic events that could take place this week.

“It is important that the world clearly supports an end to this war and real steps toward de-escalation – genuine steps that Russia will actually take to bring its war and its killings to an end,” the President of Ukraine stressed.

Russian ballistic missile strike onkills two, injures 21

As Ukrinform reported, Zelensky said that Ukraine again received no information from its partners about missile launches ahead of the ballistic attack in the evening of October 13.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine (archive)