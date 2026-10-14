Russian Forces Strike Epicentr's Logistics Hub In Khmelnytskyi 10 Times In One Day

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Epicentr said in a Facebook post that Russian forces struck the facility 10 times in a single day, triggering five large-scale fires.

“Eventually, the enemy achieved its goal – the fire destroyed about 85% of the goods stored inside. Nearly 30 drones in the sky prevented firefighters from putting out the blaze,” the company said.

No employees were injured, but Epicentr described the attack as a devastating blow to the company.

The company noted that Russian forces had previously completely destroyed its two largest logistics complexes in Kyiv and Kyiv region. The Khmelnytskyi distribution center was effectively the company's only major warehouse complex that remained intact.

“This was where goods were shipped to our stores. This was where people worked every day so that millions of Ukrainians could buy what they needed. Today, the enemy struck it 10 times in one day. This is not simply lost merchandise. It is destroyed logistics, enormous financial losses, and months and years of work by thousands of people,” Epicentr said.

Russian drone debris falls on Lutsk shopping mall, setting roof on fire

As Ukrinform reported, Russian attacks on October 13 caused fires at enterprises in two districts of the Khmelnytskyi region.

Photo: Epicentr