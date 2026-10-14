Vatican: Pope's Lung Surgery Successful

Pope Leo XIV's surgery to remove a small nodule from his lung was successful, the Holy See Press Office said on Tuesday.

"The surgery was completed successfully, within the expected timeframe, and as planned, and the Holy Father has returned to his room" at the Gemelli Hospital in Rome, the Vatican noted, adding that further information will be provided soon.

Previously, the pontiff revealed that the nodule had been spotted at an early stage during a recent medical checkup.