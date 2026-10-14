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Michelle O'shea

Michelle O'shea


Date: 2026-10-14 12:33:18

(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Senior Lecturer, School of Business, Western Sydney University
Profile Articles

Dr Michelle O'Shea is a Senior Lecturer and interdisciplinary gender equity scholar at Western Sydney University.
Through her research and advocacy, she is committed to understanding and redressing gender and intersectional inequities in work, education, and health/sport institutional contexts.

Experience
  • –present Lecturer Sport Management, Western Sydney University
Education
  • 2017 Griffith University Queensland, Phd

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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