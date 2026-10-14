Dr Michelle O'Shea is a Senior Lecturer and interdisciplinary gender equity scholar at Western Sydney University. Through her research and advocacy, she is committed to understanding and redressing gender and intersectional inequities in work, education, and health/sport institutional contexts.

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