Tourism Malaysia Steps Up Visit Malaysia 2026-2027 Campaign In Central Indonesia

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

By Nik Nurfaqih Nik Wil

JAKARTA, Oct 14 (NNN) -- Tourism Malaysia is stepping up efforts to attract more Indonesian visitors and strengthen business ties between Malaysian and Indonesian tourism operators under the ongoing Visit Malaysia 2026-2027 campaign.

Through its Malaysia Travel Connect business-to-business (B2B) roadshow, the agency also aims to introduce new travel products and services to regional markets across Indonesia.

The roadshow takes place across Central Indonesia, covering Balikpapan, Manado and Denpasar.

Tourism Malaysia Jakarta director Hairi Mohd Yakzan said this is the first time the agency is organising a promotional programme in Manado.

“We see strong potential in this market,” he said during the programme in Manado, North Sulawesi, on Tuesday, according to statement issued by the agency.

Hairi said prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, direct flights used to operate between Manado and Malaysia. Although the services have since ceased, he said, the city remains a promising market for Malaysian tourism.

Hairi said Malaysia offers diverse tourism experiences ranging from family holidays and gastronomy to medical tourism, cultural heritage, and nature.

Organised in collaboration with the Mitra Travel consortium, the roadshow provides a platform for Malaysian tourism operators to engage with Indonesian travel agents, expand business networks, and strengthen the promotion of Malaysian tourism products in regional markets.

According to Tourism Malaysia, Indonesia contributed 4.3 million visitors to Malaysia in 2025, supported by more than 700 weekly direct flights.

Malaysia is targeting 47 million international visitor arrivals and RM329 billion in tourism receipts in 2026, with more than 320 events and festivals planned throughout the year under the Visit Malaysia campaign.

--NNN