Tsodilo Resources Expands Exploration Activities To The Democratic Republic Of Congo And Republic Of Namibia

October 14, 2026 12:10 AM EDT | Source: Tsodilo Resources Limited

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 14, 2026) - Tsodilo Resources Ltd. (TSXV: TSD) (OTCQB: TSDRF) (FSE: TZO) ("Tsodilo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that subsidiaries of the Company have been established in the Democratic Republic of Congo ("DRC") and the Republic of Namibia ("Namibia").

Mr. James M. Bruchs, Chairman and CEO of TSD, commented, "While our Gcwihaba Resources (Pty) Ltd iron (See, Tsodilo Resources Ltd. - Metals ) and critical minerals and rare earth elements (See, Tsodilo Resources Ltd. - News Releases ) projects in Botswana remain the focus of the Company's activities, we saw opportunities to utilize our drill rigs, geophysical equipment and in-house exploration capabilities to explore for critical minerals and rare earth elements in other jurisdictions. Accordingly, Tsodilo DRC S.A.R.L.U has been registered in DRC and TSD Namibia Mineral Resources (Pty) Limited in Namibia."

DRC

The DRC is endowed with an extensive and high-quality basket of natural resources, particularly copper and cobalt. The DRC is home to some of the world's richest copper deposits, with ore grades surpassing 2.5 percent - more than four times the global average and eleven times that of the largest operating copper mine in the United States. Additionally, it hosts four of the five largest cobalt mines in the world. Given the quality of the country's resources, it is unsurprising that the DRC attracted more exploration investment in 2024-$130.7 million-than any other African nation. It even outpaced established mining countries like Indonesia and Kazakhstan. The DRC ranked 20th globally in exploration investment, just behind Saudi Arabia ($140.2 million). Given that the DRC's land mass is two-thirds the size of Western Europe, the country holds considerable potential for future greenfield development. Large parts of the country, particularly outside the Katanga copperbelt, remain under-explored. The Company believes that early, low-cost entry into prospective but under-explored ground fits its polymetallic exploration strategy. TSD DRC is concentrating its efforts in the Haut-Lomami Province and Tshopo Province.

Principal mining companies operating in DRC: Glencore, China Molybdenum Co., Ivanhoe Mines, Eurasian Resources Group, CNMC, Barrick Gold, AngloGold Ashanti, Gécamines, MMG Limited, Chemaf, Kamoto Copper Company Sarl, Mutanda Mining Sarl and Alphamin Resources, to name a few.

The Haut-Lomami province area lies within the Kibaran belt. The Kibaran Belt is a well-known host tin, tungsten, gold, tantalum (via coltan), and lithium bearing pegmatites, including the Manono lithium deposit in Tanganyika Province, The Company considers the area prospective for critical minerals based on historical production; artisanal workings; and previous exploration, and sees untested potential for lithium, tantalum and niobium in pegmatites.

The Tshopo area comprises a group of greenfield areas on the north-eastern margin of the Congo Basin, where basin sediments overlie the Archean basement of the Congo Craton. The Archean basement east of Kisangani hosts the gold-bearing Ngayu greenstone belt and remains one of the least-explored Archean terrains in Africa. Gold, copper, and lithium are targets in the Tshopo Province.

Namibia: A world-class mining jurisdiction

Namibia is one of the best mining districts in Africa, ranked in the top three behind Morocco and Botswana on the Investment Attractiveness Index – Africa Fraser Institute 2024 due to its:

Stable democracy with an independent judiciary; Diverse economy with political and social support of mining; Transparent system of mineral and surface title; Excellent physical (roads, power, water, rail) and social infrastructure; and Stable tax code and fair fiscal terms

Mining is a significant contributor to Namibia's foreign earnings and GDP and provides significant direct and indirect employment. With a long history of mining, sector skill levels are relatively high, and English is the official language.

Other miners and explorers in Namibia include: B2Gold, Sinomine, South 32, Vedanta Zinc, Shanjin International, Qatar Investment Authority, Koryx Copper, Paladin Energy, Kobold Metals, Midas Minerals, Deep Yellow, WIA Gold, Jindal, China Nation Uranium, Bannerman Energy, Orano Group, Namdeb and Consolidated Copper.

In Namibia, TSD NAM is focusing its efforts on the Kunene Region of northwestern Namibia. The area lies within the Kaoko and Otavi belts of the Damara Orogen, which host sediment-hosted copper and polymetallic (Cu-Zn-Ag) mineralization and have potential for orogenic gold. Namibia is rapidly positioning itself as a major new copper destination in Africa, driven by diversification policy, large-scale mine restarts, and aggressive exploration.

"While there is no certainty that we will conclude negotiations with current license holders or with the respective licensing bureaus, we are cautiously optimistic that our efforts will bear fruit in the near future," commented Mr. Bruchs

About Tsodilo Resources Limited

Tsodilo Resources Limited is an international mineral resource exploration company engaged in the search for economic metal deposits (base and precious, rare-earth elements and platinum group metals) at its Gcwihaba Resources (Pty) Limited ("Gcwihaba") projects in Botswana. The Company has a 100% stake in its Gcwihaba project area consisting of five metal (base, precious, platinum group, and rare earth) prospecting licenses all located in the North-West District of Botswana.

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