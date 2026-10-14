Saudi Arabia Says Houthi Missile Debris Injures Four In Riyadh, Damages 15 Homes

The injured included two women, a man and a child, according to Saudi Civil Defense. The agency said air defenses intercepted and destroyed the missiles before they reached their intended targets, but falling fragments damaged homes. Emergency teams were dispatched to the affected areas.

Separately, Saudi Arabia's Energy Ministry said an administrative building at state-owned oil giant Saudi Aramco's complex in Dhahran, in the kingdom's Eastern Province, was attacked late Tuesday, causing a limited fire. The ministry reported no casualties. A company source told Reuters that a ballistic missile struck the headquarters complex, damaging the top three floors of an office tower.

The incidents come amid escalating hostilities between Saudi Arabia and the Iran-aligned Houthis. The Saudi-led coalition has resumed strikes against Houthi-held areas in Yemen, including near the capital, Sanaa. The coalition had warned civilians to stay away from an oil facility in the area before the reported strikes. Yemen's state oil company said the targeted facility held no fuel reserves at the time and that the attack had not disrupted fuel supplies, according to the information provided in the report.

The latest attacks have raised concerns about the security of Saudi residential areas and energy infrastructure. Aramco operates an extensive network of oil fields, pipelines, refineries and export terminals, making the security of its facilities important to Saudi Arabia's energy sector. Reuters reported that the Dhahran attack occurred as the conflict between the Houthis and the Saudi-led coalition widened.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has held talks with U.S. President Donald Trump and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan amid the escalation, according to the report. Erdoğan expressed support for Saudi Arabia, while Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Tehran was prepared to mediate between Riyadh and the Houthis. The extent to which these contacts may lead to de-escalation remains unclear.