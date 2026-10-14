Millrose Properties, Inc. Securities Fraud Class Action Result Of Undisclosed Rental Home Business And 8.5% Stock Decline - Investors May Contact Lewis Kahn, Esq., At Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK and NEW ORLEANS, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors with substantial losses that they have untilto file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Millrose Propertiesif they purchased or otherwise acquired the Company's securities between February 7, 2025 and October 2, 2026, inclusive (the“Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Florida.

What You May Do

If you purchased securities of Millrose as above and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-833-538-3616 or via email (...), or visit to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by December 8, 2026.

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About the Lawsuit

Millrose and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On October 2, 2026, Hunterbrook Media published a report revealing that, contrary to Millrose's prior representations that it would not enter into any lease agreements, Millrose had purchased an estimated $200 million worth of finished homes from Lennar, its former parent company and largest customer, and was leasing those properties on the rental market. The report further alleged that Millrose appears to be renting those homes at a loss.

On this news, the price of Millrose shares fell $2.10, or 8.5%, from a close of $24.61 on October 2, 2026, to a close of $22.51 on October 5, 2026.

The case is Rubenstein et al v. Millrose Properties, Inc. et al., No. 26-cv-81386.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation's premier boutique securities litigation law firms. This past year, KSF was ranked by SCAS among the top 10 firms nationally based upon total settlement value. KSF serves a variety of clients, including public and private institutional investors, and retail investors - in seeking recoveries for investment losses emanating from corporate fraud or malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, Delaware, California, Louisiana, Chicago, and a representative office in Luxembourg.

TOP 10 Plaintiff Law Firms - According to ISS Securities Class Action Services

To learn more about KSF, you may visit .

Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner

...

1-833-538-3616

1100 Poydras St., Suite 960

New Orleans, LA 70163

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