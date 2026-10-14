Countries Where Indian Rupee Is Accepted For Direct Payments While Travelling Abroad

Travelling abroad does not always mean exchanging Indian Rupees for foreign currency. Several countries allow Indian travellers to use INR for shopping and payments, making international trips more convenient and budget-friendly.

We all know the Indian Rupee is our official currency. People use it for every single transaction here, from small coins to big notes. But our currency actually works in several other countries too. Some nations accept the Indian Rupee directly for payments. A few other countries have their own currencies named Rupee. Let us look at these interesting details right now.

Our neighbouring countries accept the Indian Rupee directly because of strong historical and trade ties. People in Nepal use the Indian Rupee as an unofficial second currency. You get 160 Nepalese Rupees for 100 Indian Rupees. Shops and hotels in Nepal easily accept 10, 20, 50, and 100 Rupee notes. Bhutan gives full legal status to the Indian Rupee. The Bhutanese Ngultrum holds the exact same value as our currency. You can easily shop in Bhutan using Indian cash.

Many countries now prefer our currency for trade after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) allowed international settlements in Indian Rupees. India and Russia conduct a large chunk of their bilateral trade in Rupees. They buy crude oil and defense weapons using the Rupee-Ruble system. India and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) also trade directly using their local INR and AED currencies. Sri Lanka and Mauritius accept Rupee transactions for bilateral trade and UPI payments.

Several countries around the world use the name Rupee or a similar sounding name for their national currency. These are completely different from the Indian Rupee, but they share the same name. Pakistan uses the Pakistani Rupee (PKR). Indonesia calls its currency the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR). Sri Lanka has the Sri Lankan Rupee (LKR). Mauritius uses the Mauritian Rupee (MUR). Nepal spends the Nepalese Rupee (NPR). Seychelles uses the Seychellois Rupee (SCR).

The global market demand for our Rupee is growing as the Indian economy expands rapidly. International trade previously relied heavily on US dollars, but it is now shifting towards our Rupee. This shift reduces the currency exchange burden for Indian tourists and businessmen travelling abroad. More countries will likely accept the Indian Rupee directly in the future because of expanding UPI services and innovative RBI decisions. Our Rupee will definitely become a much stronger currency on the global stage very soon.