Fastlane Launches AI Marketing Platform That Researches, Creates And Runs Campaigns End To End

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Powered by Senna, its new AI marketing agent, Fastlane brings competitor research, campaign strategy, AI ad creation, organic and paid distribution, and performance analytics into one automated workflow.

Sydney, NSW, Oct. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fastlane, a Sydney-based AI marketing platform, has announced a major expansion of its platform with the introduction of Senna, an AI marketing agent that helps growing companies research, create, launch and optimise marketing campaigns from start to finish.







Introducing Senna, Fastlane's AI marketing agent that researches competitors, creates and launches campaigns across organic and paid channels, and analyses performance to identify winning creatives and optimise results.

The launch marks Fastlane's evolution from an AI content creation tool into an end-to-end marketing platform, bringing brand intelligence, competitor research, campaign planning, creative generation, publishing and performance analysis into one connected workflow.

At the centre of the platform is Senna, a single AI marketing agent designed to coordinate these activities on behalf of businesses and marketing teams.

Fastlane begins by developing an understanding of a company's brand, products, target audience and marketing objectives. Senna then researches competitors, analyses advertising activity and identifies the creative trends, formats and strategies gaining traction within the company's market.

Using these insights, Fastlane develops marketing campaigns and generates a diverse range of advertising creatives, including images, videos and organic social content, informed by what's already working in the company's niche.

The platform can then launch content across organic social media and paid advertising channels, analyse campaign performance and identify which creatives and strategies are delivering results. These insights help teams refine their campaigns, test new variations and allocate more resources towards successful approaches.

Helping Growing Companies Produce More Creative at Lower Costs

As businesses scale, marketing teams face increasing pressure to produce more content, test more ideas and manage campaigns across multiple channels, often without equivalent increases in resources.

Fastlane is designed to address four challenges facing growing companies: creative volume, creative diversity, production costs and marketing intelligence.

By connecting competitive research, AI-powered content creation, campaign execution and performance analytics, Fastlane helps businesses increase their marketing output while reducing the time and resources required to manage campaigns.

The platform also gives marketing teams greater visibility into their competitive landscape and advertising performance, helping them understand what's working, identify new opportunities and make more informed marketing decisions.

"Marketing teams are expected to produce more creative, launch more campaigns and deliver better results, but so much of their time is still spent jumping between disconnected tools," said Gaurav Thapa, co-founder of Fastlane.

"We're building Fastlane to take care of that entire process. It learns about a brand, studies the competition, develops campaigns, creates content, launches it and learns from the results. We want to make the capabilities of a sophisticated marketing operation accessible to every growing company."

Bringing AI Marketing Automation Into One Platform

The launch reflects a broader evolution in Fastlane's product direction, moving beyond standalone AI content generation towards software capable of coordinating more complex marketing workflows.

Traditionally, businesses have relied on separate tools for competitor research, creative production, social media scheduling, advertising management and performance analytics.

Fastlane brings these activities together, allowing marketing teams to move from identifying an opportunity to creating, launching and improving a campaign without repeatedly switching between platforms.

Through Senna, Fastlane connects marketing intelligence with execution, using information gathered during research and campaign performance to inform future creative decisions.

The company aims to help growing brands and marketing teams operate at greater scale, produce more diverse creative and make better-informed decisions with fewer disconnected tools.

Fastlane's expanded AI marketing platform is available at .

About Fastlane

Fastlane is an AI marketing platform that helps growing companies produce more creative, reduce costs and make smarter marketing decisions. Powered by Senna, its AI marketing agent, Fastlane researches competitors, builds campaigns, generates content, launches across organic and paid channels, and analyses performance to identify opportunities for improvement. Fastlane is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.







Fastlane brings competitor intelligence, AI-powered content creation, campaign publishing and performance analytics together, enabling growing brands to manage their entire marketing workflow through Senna.

Press Inquiries

Gaurav Thapa

gaurav [at] usefastlane.ai

