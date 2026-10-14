Iran's Kerman Customs Handle $850M In Exports In Six Months

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Exports of products through the customs offices of Iran's southeastern Kerman Province increased by 103% in value and 68% in weight during the first six months of the current Iranian year (March 21–Sept. 22, 2026), compared with the same period of the previous Iranian year (March 21–Sept. 22, 2025).

According to the Iranian Customs Administration, Kerman Province Customs Administration Director General Mohammad Dolati said this.

"During the six months, 286,000 tons of products worth $850 million were exported through the customs offices of Kerman Province," he said.

Dolati added that the main exports through the province's customs offices during the six months included copper, pistachios, molybdenum dioxide, ferromolybdenum, steel and steel products, dates, polyethylene and other products.

The customs official said that 66,000 tons of products worth $413 million were imported into the country through the province's customs offices during the six months.

According to him, imports through the province's customs offices mainly included spare parts for passenger cars, electric vehicles, road construction equipment and other production equipment.

According to Trend's analysis based on data from the Iranian Customs Administration, during the first five months of the current Iranian year (March 21–Aug. 22, 2026), exports of products through Kerman Province's customs offices totaled 230,000 tons worth $540 million.

Exports through the province's customs offices increased by 57.4% in value and 24% in weight in the six months compared with the five months.

During the first three months of the current Iranian year (March 21–June 21, 2026), exports of products through Kerman Province's customs offices totaled 154,000 tons worth $303 million.