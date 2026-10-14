CJP Protest: Ashutosh Ranka, Saurav Das Sent To 5-Day Judicial Custody Abhijeet Dipke Dares PM To 'Shows Some Guts'
(MENAFN- Live Mint) CJP Protest: Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) leaders Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das were sent to a five-day judicial custody on Wednesday, while Ajinkya Shinde was released on personal bond, CJP's legal head Ratna Sinha said in a post on X.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment