First Snowfall Of Season Hits J&K Mountain Passes Gulmarg Treats Tourists To Fresh Snow

MENAFN - IANS) Srinagar, Oct 14 (IANS) The season's first snowfall lashed many higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir in the last 24 hours, with the Meteorological Department forecasting inclement weather for the next 24 hours as well.

Fresh snowfall occurred in Gulmarg ski resort while the Zojila Pass, Razdan Pass, Sinthan Top and several other mountainous areas received the season's first snowfall.

Tourists were thrilled at the Gulmarg ski resort as fresh snowfall occurred on Tuesday. Most of them said they had seen more beauty and grandeur in Kashmir than they ever expected.

Some youngsters said it was the first time in their lives that they had seen a snowfall outside a movie theatre. Tourists were seen playing with snowballs and dancing as a pristine white blanket covered the tourist resort.

The Meteorological Department has forecast more precipitation in the next 24 hours, saying that from October 15 afternoon onwards, the weather will improve and the union territory will have generally dry weather during the next ten days.

Due to snow on the surrounding mountains and rain in the plains, the maximum temperature fell to 20 degrees Celsius on Tuesday in Srinagar, while it was 14.2 degrees and 11.8 degrees in Pahalgam and Gulmarg, respectively.

Farmers and apple growers have been advised to ensure safe storage of harvested grains and the apple crop, as there is a possibility of thunderstorms, gusty winds, rain, and snow in higher reaches till October 15.

Travellers and tourists have been advised caution, while trekkers have been advised to avoid mountain treks till the weather starts improving.

Kashmiris have started wearing woollens, and the choicest wear is the tweed overgarment called the 'Phiren'.

All the Paddy crop in the Valley has already been harvested, while nearly 90 per cent of the apple crop has also been picked by now.

Local farmers are now preparing to sow the Rabi crop, such as oilseeds, etc., in their fields, and the current rain has come in handy.

With fresh snowfall in the mountains, water levels in various springs, mountain streams, lakes and wells are expected to rise to suffice for the ensuing winter months.