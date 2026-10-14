How To Fix Sour Dosa Batter In 5 Minutes: Easy Tips To Restore Its Taste

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Your dosa batter turned too sour overnight? You do not need to throw it in the bin. You can fix this sour batter easily with basic kitchen items. These simple tricks help you make hotel style crispy and soft dosas at home.

3 amazing kitchen hacksYour dosa batter often turns sour during summer or after a few days. You do not have to waste this batter. You can balance the sour taste and make delicious dosas using three amazing kitchen hacks.

Trick 1: Use boiled and cooled milk (for less batter)You can use boiled and cooled milk if you have only 250 grams of sour batter. You just need to add one fourth glass of this milk directly to the batter. You add salt to taste, mix it well, and make dosas immediately. The milk cuts down the sourness instantly.

Trick 2: Mix flattened rice paste (for half kg batter)You can use flattened rice if you have 500 grams of sour batter. You need to wash and soak 200 grams of flattened rice for some time. You grind this soaked rice with a little salt into a smooth paste. You mix this paste into the sour batter, wait for five minutes, and make your dosas. Your dosas will turn out soft and tasty without any sourness.

Trick 3: Add soaked semolina and sugar (if no flattened rice)You can use semolina if you do not have flattened rice for your 500 grams of batter. You soak 200 grams of semolina in water for a while.

You blend this soaked semolina with salt and half a spoon of sugar into a smooth paste. You mix this paste into the sour batter and prepare your dosas. The sugar and semolina remove the sourness and give your dosas a crispy, hotel style red colour.