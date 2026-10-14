Jailer 2 Star Cast Fees: Rajinikanth's Salary, Profit-Sharing Deal And Full Cast Explained

Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 hits theatres on October 15, 2026. Ahead of its release, reports have revealed the film's estimated budget, the superstar's reported ₹110 crore salary and a possible profit-sharing deal

Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 is among the most anticipated Tamil releases of 2026, with the Nelson Dilipkumar directorial scheduled to arrive in theatres worldwide on October 15. Ahead of its release, the film's reported production budget has become a talking point among fans.

According to a Filmibeat Tamil report published on October 9, 2026, the action comedy has an estimated budget of ₹240 crore to ₹300 crore, including the remuneration of Rajinikanth and other principal cast members.

The report further suggests that the film's production expenditure, excluding the substantial payments to its stars, has been kept below ₹100 crore. This would place the sequel below the ₹400 crore to ₹500 crore range sometimes associated with large-scale superstar productions.

However, Sun Pictures has not officially confirmed the budget, so these figures should be treated as media-reported estimates rather than verified production accounts.

The sequel reunites Rajinikanth with Nelson following the success of 2023's Jailer, which reportedly had a budget of around ₹200 crore. The new instalment expands the franchise with a larger ensemble featuring actors from multiple film industries.

Rajinikanth is reportedly earning ₹110 crore for Jailer 2, according to Filmibeat Tamil. The report also claims that the superstar could receive an additional share of the film's profits, although the details of the alleged arrangement remain undisclosed.

If the film performs exceptionally well at the box office, his total earnings from the project could reportedly reach approximately ₹180 crore. This projected amount is not the same as his reported fixed remuneration, as the additional earnings would depend on the film's commercial performance and the terms of the reported profit-sharing agreement.

Neither Rajinikanth's remuneration nor the alleged profit-sharing arrangement has been officially confirmed by the production house. The ₹180 crore figure should therefore be understood as a projection, not a confirmed payment.

The reported salary has nevertheless added to the buzz surrounding the sequel, particularly given Rajinikanth's continued box-office appeal and the commercial success of the first Jailer film.

Jailer 2 brings back several familiar faces while adding prominent names to its ensemble. Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Mirnaa and Rithvik are among the returning cast members.

The sequel also features S. J. Suryah as Bodhi Kalpak, Mithun Chakraborty as Kalpak, Suraj Venjaramoodu as Dileep and Vidya Balan as Kantha Kalpak. Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar and Jackie Shroff are also expected to appear in cameo roles. Vijay Sethupathi and Hrithik Roshan have reportedly been associated with cameo appearances, although details of their roles have not been disclosed.

The individual remuneration of the supporting actors and guest performers has not been officially revealed.

Nelson Dilipkumar has written and directed the film, with Kalanithi Maran producing it under the Sun Pictures banner. Anirudh Ravichander has composed the music, while Vijay Kartik Kannan has handled cinematography. R. Nirmal is the editor, and Drk. Kiran has worked as the production designer. Chethan D'Souza has choreographed the action sequences.

The technical team also includes costume designers Pallavi Singh and Muthul Hafeez. Suren G. has handled sound mixing, with Suren G. and S. Alagiakoothan credited for sound design. Annapurna Studios has undertaken the DI lab work, while Santosh Raju has served as the VFX producer.

With a reported budget of ₹240 crore to ₹300 crore, a substantial reported salary for its leading star and an expansive cast, Jailer 2 is gearing up for its theatrical debut on October 15. The film's eventual box-office performance will determine whether it can match or surpass the commercial success of its predecessor.