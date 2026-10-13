India's Rapid 5G Adoption, DPI Deployment Can Help Shape Next Connectivity Era: GSMA Chair

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 14 (IANS) India's rapid 5G adoption and deployment of digital public infrastructure (DPI) show how scale, talent and ambition can drive inclusive growth and help shape the next era of connectivity, Gopal Vittal, GSMA Chair, said on Wednesday.

By working through global standards and collaborating across markets, we can accelerate innovation, strengthen trust and resilience, and ensure the benefits of connectivity are realised worldwide, said Vittal.

The GSMA Board met in New Delhi last week to set out priorities for the next era of connectivity.

“India today is a leader in mobile connectivity, with 1.2 billion active connections, 450 million of which are 5G, underpinning India's growing digital economy. The GSMA Board also had the chance to meet with key government and industry leaders, including the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi,” according to a statement.

Globally, mobile technologies and services generated $6 trillion in economic value in 2025, equivalent to 6.4 per cent of global GDP, and this contribution is projected to reach $11.3 trillion by 2030.

With 5G adoption accelerating across markets, discussions focused on how sustainable market structures can support investment in new technologies and how advanced capabilities, including network slicing, can create value across the wider economy.

By 2030, 57 per cent of all mobile connections are expected to run on 5G. Operators are projected to invest $1.2 trillion in capital expenditure between 2025 and 2030 as they expand and upgrade networks.

India's rapid 5G deployment was highlighted as one example of the progress enabled by sustained investment and clear market ambition, said GSMA.

“India provides a concrete example of the benefits that come when policy reform enables greater industry investment in mobile infrastructure. In India, and across the world, mobile connectivity is creating new opportunities for businesses, communities and economies,” said Vivek Badrinath, Director General of the GSMA.

The next priority is to translate the rapid expansion of 5G into meaningful value, while ensuring that more people can access and benefit from the digital economy. This will require sustained investment, enabling policy and collaboration across the wider ecosystem, he noted.

The Board also addressed the growing global threat of scams. To address this, the GSMA has made making scam prevention a shared industry priority through its 'United Against Scams' programme.

-IANS

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