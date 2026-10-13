TN: Chembarambakkam Storage Falls To 35 Pc Officials Rule Out Chennai Water Shortage

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Oct 14 (IANS) Water storage in Chembarambakkam lake, one of Chennai's main drinking water sources, has fallen following inadequate rainfall, but officials have assured residents that the decline will not lead to a drinking water shortage under the present circumstances.

The reservoir held 1,275 million cubic feet of water against its total capacity of 3,645 million cubic feet, according to figures recorded on Tuesday. This puts its storage at about 35 per cent of capacity, reflecting the impact of insufficient rain on an important source of water for the city.

The fall in storage is particularly visible around the lake's sluice structures. Areas near the five-vent and 19-vent sluices have dried up as the water has receded, highlighting the extent of the reduction in the reservoir's level.

Chembarambakkam plays a significant role in Chennai's drinking water supply. Water drawn from the lake is treated every day before being distributed to residents through the city's supply network.

Maintaining supplies from the reservoir remains an important part of meeting household requirements. At present, water from Chembarambakkam and the Sikkarayapuram quarries is being treated and supplied to the city. The quarry water is contributing to drinking water distribution while storage in the lake remains below full capacity.

Officials said they were monitoring the reservoir's water level and regulating withdrawals according to the available storage. The monitoring allows the authorities to assess the position regularly and decide how much water can be drawn for distribution.

They stressed that the lower level should not be taken to mean that Chennai would immediately face a drinking water shortage. Under the current supply arrangements, drinking water distribution to residents is continuing, they said.

The assurance comes amid a marked decline in the lake's storage, with the dry stretches around the sluices providing a visible indication of the changed conditions. Despite this, the reservoir continues to supply water for treatment and distribution.

Officials maintained that the situation was being watched continuously and that the amount supplied would be managed in line with water availability. Their assessment, based on the present conditions, is that residents will not face a drinking water shortage even though Chembarambakkam's water level has fallen. For now, the authorities are continuing to draw on the lake and quarry sources while keeping track of the reservoir's storage.