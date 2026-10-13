Akali Dal Says Workers Arrested For Raising Voice Against Drugs

Akali Dal Waris Punjab De on Wednesday alleged that hundreds of its leaders and workers had been arrested or placed under house arrest for raising their voices against drugs in Punjab. In a post on X, the party accused the state government of suppressing those speaking out against the drug menace and alleged that its workers were being prevented from reaching Mansa. By arresting and detaining those raising their voices against drugs, the government has exposed its true stance. Today, hundreds of Akali Dal Waris Punjab De leaders and workers have been arrested or placed under house arrest. We warn the government that Punjab has never bowed to oppression and never will. We urge our workers to protest wherever they are if they are stopped from reaching Mansa, and raise their voices against the government and police for protecting the drug trade. #parvinderjhotta - Akali Dal Waris Punjab De (@officialadwpd) October 14, 2026

Akali Dal Alleges Suppression

The party said,“By arresting and detaining those raising their voices against drugs, the government has exposed its true stance. Today, hundreds of Akali Dal Waris Punjab De leaders and workers have been arrested or placed under house arrest.”

The party also warned the government against restricting its workers from participating in protests and urged them to raise their voices against the alleged drug trade.“We warn the government that Punjab has never bowed to oppression and never will. We urge our workers to protest wherever they are if they are stopped from reaching Mansa, and raise their voices against the government and police for protecting the drug trade,” the Akali Dal Waris Punjab De added.

Activist's Death Sparks Political Firestorm

The case pertains to anti-drug activist Parminder Singh Jhota, who was shot by a medical shop owner and later succumbed to his injuries after being rushed to a hospital. The incident has ignited a political firestorm in the state, with opposition parties attacking the Bhagwant Mann-led government over the alleged failure of law and order and questioning the effectiveness of Punjab's drive against drugs.

Police Cite 'Personal Enmity'

Meanwhile, Punjab Police, citing a preliminary investigation, stated that the death of anti-drug activist Parminder Singh Jhota was motivated by "personal enmity". Speaking to ANI, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Harjeet Singh stated that police have formed multiple teams to apprehend the prime suspect. He further informed that the police have so far arrested an associate of the suspect.

NHRC Takes Cognisance

Additionally, NHRC took cognisance of the anti-drug activist death incident, demanding an Action Taken Report from the concerned authorities regarding the investigation into the incident and action against those behind the incident. In its letter, NHRC, based on the complainant, also requested the chief secretary to take appropriate measures to ensure the safety of individuals working against drug abuse and to prevent such incidents in the future.

Family Demands Justice, Alleges Threats

Parminder Singh Jhota's mother alleged that her son frequently expressed fear for his life, claiming that he had many enemies who wanted him killed, and demanded severe punishment for the drug mafia in the state. Speaking to ANI, she further claimed that the police did not even inform the family about the incident.

Mother's remarks came after the father of the anti-drug activist appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union Home Minister Amit Shah to ensure the security of his grandchildren, alleging that the Punjab government failed to protect his son. Vowing to continue the fight against drugs, Jhota's father said that he would keep raising his voice against the drug menace for as long as he lived. (ANI)

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