Durga Puja 2026: Gold-Themed Pandal In Siliguri With 100 Kg Gold

Gold-Themed Pandal Dazzles in Siliguri

A gold-themed Durga Puja pandal was recently inaugurated in Siliguri, West Bengal, by BJP MP from Jalpaiguri, Dr Jayanta Roy. Speaking on the occasion, Roy told ANI, "Under Mamata Banerjee's rule, no one could worship wholeheartedly, but the atmosphere here has changed now, and as a result, the people of Bengal are participating in worship with open hearts... so, a real change has indeed taken place."

More than 100 kg of genuine gold ornaments have been used to adorn Goddess Durga and other idols. The mandap has also been designed around the golden theme, with its decorations complementing the gold-adorned idols. Large numbers of devotees are thronging the pandal to witness the magnificent creation of the artists.

The Hindu festival of Durga Puja, also known as Durgotsava or Sharodotsava, is a yearly celebration that honours the Hindu goddess Durga and commemorates her victory over Mahishasur. Hindu mythology holds that the goddess comes to her earthly abode at this time to bless her devotees.

Unique Pandals Adorn West Bengal

West Bengal has been adorned with a variety of beautiful and unique pandals across the state, leaving visitors mesmerised.

Ahiritola Pandal: A Tribute to Kolkata's Sweet Heritage

Ahiritola Sarbojanin Durga Pandal has been set up to showcase the journey of North Kolkata's rich cultural legacy and sweets this year on the occasion of Durga Puja 2026.

The meaning behind the theme of the Durga Pandal is a milkman, derived from Ahiritola's name, which remains a source of milk distribution. In West Bengal, the sweets are more than delicacies; they are expressions of affection, celebration and belonging, carrying the warmth of generations after generations, with a familiar taste.

The pandal features an intricately designed box that opens a window into the forgotten history of North Kolkata's sweet-making traditions. The presence of Haran Majhi and the atmosphere of a Mishtir Pathshala bring together folk culture, faith and everyday life.

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