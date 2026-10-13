Man Shot Dead By Two Bike-Borne Assailants In Delhi's Sonia Vihar

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 14 (IANS) Two unidentified assailants shot a man dead in Delhi's Sonia Vihar before fleeing the spot, officials said on Wednesday, adding that multiple teams have been formed to arrest the accused.

The incident occurred late on Tuesday, when two bike-borne persons shot 34-year-old Manish Yadav.

"On 13.10.2026, at about 09:13 PM, a firing incident was reported at PS Sonia Vihar. Upon reaching the spot, it was learnt that a person identified as Manish Yadav (34 years), S/o Jai Bhagwan, R/o Service Road, 4.5 Pushta, had been fired upon by two unidentified assailants riding a motorcycle and wearing helmets. The assailants fled the scene after the incident," police said in a statement.

Injured Manish Yadav was taken to AIIMS Dr Shusruta Trauma Centre in Civil Lines by his family members; however, he succumbed to his injuries during treatment, officials said.

Police said that the forensic teams have inspected the scene of the crime and collected evidence.

Accordingly, Sonia Vihar Police Station has registered FIR No. 249/26 U/s 103(1)/3(5) BNS and 25/27 of the Arms Act.

"Multiple teams have been deployed. There are substantial leads on suspected persons, and they will be arrested soon," officials added.

Investigation is underway, and further details are awaited.

This comes close on the heels of another shooting incident in Delhi.

On October 5, the Farsh Bazar Police Station received a PCR call about some people entering a house in Bhikham Singh Colony and firing several rounds.

Upon reaching the spot, officials found Javed with bullet and knife injuries. His aunt was also injured in the incident. Both were taken to Hedgewar Hospital.

Javed is an accused in a 2025 murder case, and the attack on him was carried out to avenge the murder, according to the police.

The officials said that four juveniles have been apprehended in connection with the case.