Stone Atelier By SKL Carves Solid Marble Bathtubs From A Single Block, Never Cast Or Joined

Stone Atelier By SKL - Monolithic Stone Freestanding Bathtub, Indian Black Marble

Each freestanding bathtub is cut from one quarried block of natural stone in our production house, made to order and shipped crated and insured worldwide.

- Sagar Bhargava, Founder, Stone Atelier By SKLDUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Stone Atelier By SKL, a stone atelier with an office in Dubai and its workshop in Jaipur, India, makes freestanding bathtubs that are each carved from a single block of natural stone. The bathtubs are not cast in a mould, joined from separate pieces or filled after carving. The collection has 12 designs in Natural Stone, and every bathtub is made to order for private homes, hotels and design projects in the UAE and worldwide.An acrylic or resin bathtub is formed over a mould, so every unit from that mould looks the same. A carved stone bathtub begins as one quarried block that is hollowed and shaped until the tub remains. The wall and the basin are one continuous piece of stone, so the veining of the block runs through the finished bathtub without a seam. Because no two blocks are identical, no two bathtubs are identical."Stone is subtractive, so there is no second attempt at a block," said Sagar Bhargava, architect and founder of Stone Atelier By SKL. "Once material is removed, it cannot be put back. That is why we select each block for the form it will become, and why the finished bathtub shows the stone as the quarry cut it."The collection ranges from a compact soaking tub to the Monolithic Stone Freestanding Bathtub, an oval design. In its standard size, the Monolithic measures 1,750 by 850 by 600 millimetres, weighs approximately 340 kilograms and holds approximately 250-350 litres of water. Stones in the collection include Taj White marble, Black Marquina marble, Forest Green marble, Italian Statuario marble and Beige Travertine. Most stones are offered in a polished or a honed finish.Each bathtub is cut only after an order is confirmed. Production takes six to eight weeks, and every piece is inspected by hand before it is crated. Length, width, depth and drain placement can be set to suit the room. Bathtubs ship by specialist freight with full crating and insurance, and transit time depends on the destination.A solid stone bathtub weighs considerably more than a moulded one, so floor loading and access need to be planned early in a project. Stone Atelier By SKL shares the exact weight and crate dimensions of a bathtub before an order is placed, and its team discusses structural requirements directly with the client's architect or contractor.Stone Atelier By SKL grew out of Stone Art By SKL, an architectural stone practice founded in Jaipur and serving the UAE and worldwide that makes carved wall surfaces, facades and large stone installations. Stonework by the SKL team has reached projects in the UAE, the UK, the USA, France, Bahrain, Oman and Saudi Arabia. Alongside bathtubs, Stone Atelier By SKL makes stone sinks, benches and sculptures.

Sagar Bhargava

Stone Atelier By SKL

+971 50 759 4079

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Stone Atelier By SKL Carves Solid Marble Bathtubs From a Single Block, Never Cast or Joined News Provided By Stone Atelier By SKL October 13, 2026, 11:59 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Manufacturing, Real Estate & Property Management, Retail



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Author Contact