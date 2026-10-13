Delta Cargo Expands Digital Booking Capabilities Through Cargowise Carrier Connectivity Program

Delta Cargo joins the CargoWise Carrier Connectivity Program

Real time data exchange drives greater operational efficiencies for the airline and its freight forwarder customers

WiseTech Global (ASX:WTC)

- Peter Penseel, President, Delta CargoATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- WiseTech Global (ASX:WTC) today announced that Delta Cargo, the air freight division of Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) has joined the CargoWise Carrier Connectivity Program. The data integration enables freight forwarders to efficiently plan, book, confirm, and manage shipments with Delta Cargo in real-time, directly from within CargoWise, the industry's leading logistics execution platform.Delta Cargo is using the standardized real-time data exchange within CargoWise to drive operational efficiency and make it easier for its freight forwarder customers to access Delta Cargo's schedules, rates, and capacity availability - and manage bookings – directly within the CargoWise platform. With North America representing almost a quarter of the world's cargo industry by Cargo Tonnes-Kilometres (CTK), Delta Cargo's continued investment in digital capabilities supports faster, more flexible service for its customers.Delta Cargo operates one of the most extensive belly cargo networks in the world, spanning more than 300 destinations worldwide across six continents through the passenger network of Delta Air Lines.The direct data connection enables freight forwarders working within CargoWise to act on Delta Cargo's live capacity availability and rates in real-time as customer enquiries arrive. They can tailor bookings by commodity, configure routing options, and easily change bookings, at a speed that manual processes can't match.Peter Penseel, President, Delta Cargo said: "Ensuring that Delta Cargo services are easily accessible wherever freight forwarders prefer to work is at the heart of our digital strategy. By connecting directly to CargoWise, we're expanding the ways customers can access Delta Cargo services through the platforms they use every day, providing the real-time visibility and reliability our customers expect. This integration is a natural next step to making Delta Cargo easier to do business with and delivering a more seamless customer experience."The CargoWise Carrier Connectivity Program connects freight forwarders with a growing global carrier ecosystem through a single platform integration. The program gives forwarders the live data they need to serve their customers with speed and confidence, while providing airlines a structured, scalable digital channel to reach the vast group of freight forwarders who use CargoWise, including 23 of the 25 largest global freight forwarders worldwide.Jorre Cobelens, Vice President, Logistics Data, AI and Connectivity, WiseTech Global said: "By integrating with Delta Cargo we have created a live commercial connection between two operating environments that together serve the largest freight forwarders in the world. Access to Delta's live data enables forwarders to act on capacity availability and rates, in the moment it matters, while Delta Cargo benefits from the efficiency of real-time digital connectivity across its operations. This is how digital infrastructure should work: creating tangible value for every party in the transaction."// ENDS*IATA Global Air Cargo Market statistics, April 2026 - IATA - Air Cargo Demand Up 4.0% in April Amid Middle East Disruption**Armstrong & Associates: Top 50 Global 3PLs & Top 25 Global Freight Forwarders ranked by 2024 gross logistics revenue/turnover and freight forwarding volumes – updated 9 October 2025.

Claire Hosegood

WiseTech Global

+61 411 253 663

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Delta Cargo expands digital booking capabilities through CargoWise Carrier Connectivity Program News Provided By WiseTech Global October 13, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, Technology



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