Doctor's Orders: Turn It Up, Radiologist And Rising Voice Dr. Dana Ataya Unveils 'Survivor' And The Album One Day

Dr. Dana, practicing breast radiologist.

Dr. Dana the soul-stirring singer-songwriter, and musician

Dr. Dana Palestinian-American physician, singer-songwriter, and musician

Palestinian-American physician & singer-songwriter releases new single“Survivor,” the video premiered 10/9, and her album One Day lands 10/16 on all platforms.

- Dr. DanaTAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Some artists chase the spotlight. Others carry something into the room that no one else can. Dr. Dana, a practicing, board-certified radiologist and singer-songwriter, belongs to the second group, and she is stepping onto the national stage as one of the most distinctive new voices in music today.On October 2, she released her single“Survivor,” an anthem of endurance and the courage to keep moving forward. The official music video premiered October 9, and her album One Day arrives October 16. Following her debut, The Space Between, One Day expands the conversation about perseverance, hope and humanity.Blending soul, folk, jazz and rock, Dr. Dana writes from places most artists never see: clinic corridors, patient stories and midnight songwriting sessions. The result bridges science and art, giving listeners a mirror to their own struggles and triumphs.Two Careers, One PurposeDr. Dana did not leave medicine to make music, and she did not give up music to practice medicine. She does both. In the exam room and the reading room, she listens to people at their most vulnerable; on stage and in the studio, she turns what she hears into melody and lyric. Medicine taught her to listen. Music gave her a way to say what needs saying.Together, a clinician's perspective and an artist's voice work toward one goal: healing. It is a combination the music world has seldom seen, and it gives her songs an authority and sincerity that cannot be manufactured. Her mission:“To heal through melody and lyric, one story at a time.”A Palestinian-American VoiceAs a Palestinian-American woman in medicine and music, Dr. Dana brings a perspective shaped by heritage, resilience and a deep love for humanity.“1948,” from One Day, carries a title that points to a defining year in Palestinian history. She is also a member of Doctors Against Genocide, an extension of the same love for humanity that guides her work in medicine and music. A portion of the proceeds from“Survivor” will go to Heal Palestine, turning the song's message of endurance into direct support for healing.Songs That Heal, Songs That Advocate.“Stage 4 Needs More”: a metastatic cancer awareness anthem advocating for research and emotional wellness..“The Cure”: a rock powerhouse with a message of fierce hope..“End the Confusion”: inspired by the Society of Breast Imaging campaign, a catchy reminder of yearly screening beginning at age 40..“Goodnight Is Not Goodbye”: a soulful anthem of resilience and hope, including while navigating cancer..“All We Want” and“How Do People Live”: the healthcare experience and the human questions behind it..“Autumn Leaves” and“Change the World”: earlier releases from One Day.A Speaker with a Stage PresenceA passionate public speaker, Dr. Dana shares candid insights on medicine meets music, creative resilience, vulnerability as strength and genre fusion. She performs intimate concerts and benefit events and is booking engagements for conferences, universities, hospitals and festivals. Momentum is already building through the Healthy Choices Movement's 72-city national tour.The Next ChapterOne Day arrives as Dr. Dana announces a partnership with international music mogul Qadree El-Amin to develop high-profile artist collaborations. Over a career spanning decades, El-Amin has worked with Michael Jackson and has managed some of the most celebrated names in popular music, including Boyz II Men, Vanessa Williams and Janet Jackson. Now he is turning his eye to a new voice.Details remain under wraps, but the pairing signals a major step for an artist who built her following on her own material, and anticipation is building for what comes next. Her story has drawn attention from U.S. News & World Report, Prevention, HuffMag, Florida Trend, Oncology News Central, OncoDaily, 10 Tampa Bay and WFLA Tampa, among others.Few artists have sat with patients through some of the hardest days of their lives and turned those stories into songs that help others feel seen. That authenticity sets Dr. Dana apart. Audiences are connecting, industry insiders are taking notice, and every release moves her closer to the kind of breakthrough moment artists spend entire careers working toward.Release Schedule.October 2:“Survivor” single, now available.October 9:“Survivor” official music video, now available.October 16: One Day on Apple Music, Spotify and Amazon MusicAbout Dr. Dana AtayaDr. Dana Ataya is a practicing physician and soul-stirring singer-songwriter whose music bridges the gap between science and art. Her work advocates for cancer research and emotional wellness.Follow Dr. Dana: Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, and LinkTreeBookings and speaking:Media inquiries: Love Logan, MBA, MFA, MA | (973) 626-9720 |...

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Doctor's Orders: Turn It Up, Radiologist and Rising Voice Dr. Dana Ataya Unveils 'Survivor' and the Album One Day News Provided By Love Logan Productions October 13, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Human Rights, Movie Industry, Music Industry



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