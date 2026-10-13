Vertex Minerals Limited (ASX:VTX) Appoints General Manager - Hill End
(MENAFN- ABN Newswire)
Vertex Appoints General Manager - Hill End Perth, Oct 14, 2026 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Vertex Minerals Limited (ASX:VTX ) (VTXXF:OTCMKTS ) announced the appointment of Mr Jason Mills as the General Manager for the Hill End Reward Gold Mine in NSW Australia. Mr Mills commenced with Vertex on the 13 October 2026, reporting to the Executive Director, Operations. The General Manager will be responsible for taking Reward Gold Mine to full production with commencement of continuous operation.
Highlights
- Jason Mills BE (Mining), M AusIMM has been appointed General Manager for the Hill End Reward Gold Mine.
- Mr Mills has more than 36 years of underground mine operational and technical experience including key Senior Site Executive roles in NSW gold mines; and
- brings significant narrow vein mining and management experience, notably through Gympie Eldorado Gold Mines, Western Mining Corporation, and the Beaconsfield gold mine among others.
- Mr Mills will lead the operational transition of the Reward Gold Mine to full-scale gold production, having previously taken the Mt Colin mine and other mining operations to full production.
Vertex Executive Director Operations, Jim Simpson, commented:
I would like to welcome Jason to the Team at Vertex Minerals to continue the effort to transition the Reward gold mine from development and rehabilitation activities to production. Jason brings considerable narrow vein mining experience which is hard to source these days.
About Vertex Minerals Limited
-p alt="Vertex Minerals Limited" src="https://media.abnnewswire.net/images/logos/38222en.png" />Vertex Minerals Limited (ASX:VTX) is an Australian based gold exploration company developing its advanced Hargraves and Hill End gold projects located in the highly prospective Eastern Lachlan Fold Belt of Central West NSW. Other Company assets include the Pride of Elvire gold project and Taylors Rock gold/nickel/lithium project both located in the Eastern Goldfields of WA. The focus of Vertex Minerals is to advance the commercial production of gold from its NSW projects embracing an ethical and environmentally sustainable approach.
Vertex Appoints General Manager - Hill End Perth, Oct 14, 2026 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Vertex Minerals Limited (ASX:VTX ) (VTXXF:OTCMKTS ) announced the appointment of Mr Jason Mills as the General Manager for the Hill End Reward Gold Mine in NSW Australia. Mr Mills commenced with Vertex on the 13 October 2026, reporting to the Executive Director, Operations. The General Manager will be responsible for taking Reward Gold Mine to full production with commencement of continuous operation.
Highlights
- Jason Mills BE (Mining), M AusIMM has been appointed General Manager for the Hill End Reward Gold Mine.
- Mr Mills has more than 36 years of underground mine operational and technical experience including key Senior Site Executive roles in NSW gold mines; and
- brings significant narrow vein mining and management experience, notably through Gympie Eldorado Gold Mines, Western Mining Corporation, and the Beaconsfield gold mine among others.
- Mr Mills will lead the operational transition of the Reward Gold Mine to full-scale gold production, having previously taken the Mt Colin mine and other mining operations to full production.
Vertex Executive Director Operations, Jim Simpson, commented:
I would like to welcome Jason to the Team at Vertex Minerals to continue the effort to transition the Reward gold mine from development and rehabilitation activities to production. Jason brings considerable narrow vein mining experience which is hard to source these days.
About Vertex Minerals Limited
-p alt="Vertex Minerals Limited" src="https://media.abnnewswire.net/images/logos/38222en.png" />Vertex Minerals Limited (ASX:VTX) is an Australian based gold exploration company developing its advanced Hargraves and Hill End gold projects located in the highly prospective Eastern Lachlan Fold Belt of Central West NSW. Other Company assets include the Pride of Elvire gold project and Taylors Rock gold/nickel/lithium project both located in the Eastern Goldfields of WA. The focus of Vertex Minerals is to advance the commercial production of gold from its NSW projects embracing an ethical and environmentally sustainable approach.
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