Cobre Limited (ASX:CBE) September Quarter Investor Briefing Details

MENAFN - ABN Newswire)Sydney, Oct 14, 2026 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Cobre Limited (ASX:CBE ) announced invitation to shareholders and investors to its Quarterly Investor Briefing Call, where management will discuss the Company's activities and achievements for the quarter ended 30 September 2026.The Investor Briefing call will be held via phone and webcast on Friday, 30 October 2026 at 4.00 pm (Sydney time).Cobre will release its Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 5B to the ASX prior to the commencement of the call.Participants can register using the links below:Phone Registration:Webcast Registration:The conference call will be hosted by Adam Wooldridge, Chief Executive Officer and Kaveen Bachoo, Chief Financial Officer.Management will provide an overview of the quarter's key operational and corporate developments, followed by a question-and-answer session with participants.About Cobre Limited





Cobre Limited (ASX:CBE) is a global copper company focused on high-margin production and tier-1 exploration across two of the world's premier mining jurisdictions: the Atacama region in Chile and the Kalahari Copper Belt (KCB) in Botswana. By combining an operating asset at the Sierra Atacama Mine with a dominant, belt-scale landholding in the KCB, Cobre offers a unique, de-risked investment case that spans the entire copper value chain-from near-term cathode production to world-class discovery potential. Cobre's strategic portfolio includes the newly acquired Sierra Atacama Mine in Chile, located in the heart of the world's most prolific copper-producing district, alongside a massive 5,348km2 landholding in Botswana.