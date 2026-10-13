Central Petroleum Limited (ASX:CTP) Investor Update Presentation

MENAFN - ABN Newswire)Brisbane, Oct 14, 2026 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Central Petroleum Limited (ASX:CTP ) (C9J:FRA ) (CNPTF:OTCMKTS ) will hold an online presentation on Thursday 15 October 2026 commencing at 11.00 am AEST.Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, Mr Leon Devaney and CFO, Damian Galvin will cover the FY2026 results, current Palm Valley drilling program and key activities.Attendees will be provided an opportunity to submit questions during the presentation for a Q&A session to occur at the end of the presentation.Participants wishing to join this webinar online will need to register using the following link:About Central Petroleum Limited





Central Petroleum Limited ( ASX:CTP ) is an established ASX-listed Australian oil and gas producer (ASX:CTP) with exploration and appraisal permits in the Northern Territory (NT). Central has grown to become the largest onshore gas operator in the NT, supplying residential and industrial customers in the NT and wider Australian east coast market.

Central is seeking to become a major domestic energy supplier, in addition to helium and naturally occurring hydrogen, with exploration, appraisal and development plans across 169,112 km2 of tenements the NT, including some of Australia's largest known onshore conventional gas prospects in the Amadeus Basin.