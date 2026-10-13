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Younousse-Tijan Triumph In Doha Open

Younousse-Tijan Triumph In Doha Open


Date: 2026-10-13 11:21:56

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar's beach volleyball stars Cherif Younousse and Ahmed Tijan delighted the home crowd by lifting the men's title at the AVC Beach Tour 2nd Doha Open 2026 on Tuesday.

At the FIVB International Centre of Excellence in Al Gharafa, the top-ranked Qatari pair defeated Australia's Oliver Merritt and Jed Walker 2-0 (21-13, 21-18) in the final to cap a dominant campaign.

Cherif and Tijan showed their quality throughout the knockout stages, beating Thailand's Netitorn and M. Wachirawit 26-24, 21-16 in the quarter-finals before overcoming Australia's Joshua Howat and Finley Bennett 21-18, 21-17 in the semi-finals.

Australia's Solomon Bushby and Justin Schumann claimed third place after defeating compatriots Howat and Bennett 21-18, 21-17.

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Earlier, the women's final saw Thailand's Naraphornrapat and Worapeerachayakorn defeat Japan's Shiba Asami and Murakami Reika 2-0 (21-19, 21-12) to claim the title.

Australia's Jana Milutinovic and Tara Phillips secured third place after beating Japan's Matsumoto Ren and Matsumoto Non 2-0 (21-11, 21-17).

AVC Beach Tour 2nd Doha Open Beach volleyball Cherif Younousse Ahmed Tijan

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Gulf Times

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