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Strategic Foresight Forum On Global Youth Competencies And Lifelong Learning

Strategic Foresight Forum On Global Youth Competencies And Lifelong Learning


Date: 2026-10-13 11:21:01

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Shaping the future, empowering youth!

The Ministry of Sports and Youth, in cooperation with ICESCO and its partners, hosts the Strategic Foresight Forum on Global Youth Competencies and Lifelong Learning, bringing together young leaders to exchange ideas, inspire innovation, and shape the future of education and work.

youth empowerment future skills Qatar 2023

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Gulf Times

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