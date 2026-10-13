The Ministry of Sports and Youth, in cooperation with ICESCO and its partners, hosts the Strategic Foresight Forum on Global Youth Competencies and Lifelong Learning, bringing together young leaders to exchange ideas, inspire innovation, and shape the future of education and work.

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