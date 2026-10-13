Shura Council Speaker: HH The Amir's Opening Address Offers Clear Assessment Of State's Situation, Outlines Priorities For Next Phase

MENAFN - Gulf Times) His Excellency Speaker of the Shura Council Hassan bin Abdullah Al Ghanim said that the address delivered by His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani at the opening of the council's second ordinary session of its second legislative term, corresponding to its 55th annual session, provided a clear assessment of the country's circumstances and anticipated the needs and priorities of the next phase, amid exceptional regional conditions and mounting challenges.

Speaking at the opening session, His Excellency underscored that the Shura Council had taken a clear position during the sensitive and difficult circumstances Qatar had experienced, particularly as they posed threats to regional security and stability.

He commended the esteemed government's effective response to the crisis under HH the Amir's directives, noting that despite the challenging conditions, it had maintained the operations of state institutions, ensured that citizens' and residents' needs were met, safeguarded their security and stability, and enabled daily life to continue normally.

Al Ghanim also praised the awareness, responsibility and solidarity shown by citizens and residents throughout the exceptional circumstances, saying their conduct demonstrated the strength of Qatari society, its confidence in state institutions and its capacity to confront challenges responsibly.

HE the Speaker said this year's opening session was marked by a profound sense of loss, as Qatar and the wider Arab and Islamic worlds mourned the passing of a national symbol and one of the country's most devoted leaders, HH the Father Amir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani. He paid tribute to the late leader as the architect of modern Qatar, who steered the nation through a critical historical juncture by championing a long-term vision for developing the country's resources, investing in its people, and strengthening shura as a fundamental pillar of governance and state administration.

HE the Shura Council Speaker said HH the Father Amir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani's tenure was distinguished by an independent and active foreign policy that enhanced Qatar's regional and international standing, which established Doha as a center for mediation, dialogue and the peaceful resolution of disputes between states, alongside his steadfast support for Arab and Islamic causes, particularly the Palestinian cause.

HE the Shura Council Speaker added that HH the Amir carries forward this brilliant legacy, building upon its core values to guide Qatar toward new heights of growth and prosperity while strengthening its international standing and role.

HE Al Ghanim affirmed that the Council would continue to fulfill its national responsibilities during the current phase, supporting the State's efforts to safeguard its security and interests, contribute to regional security and stability, promote peaceful solutions and dialogue, and ensure the safety and freedom of navigation through international waterways.

He said the Council would pursue these objectives by making effective use of parliamentary diplomacy and its regional and international platforms.

In his address marking the opening of the second ordinary session of the second legislative term, corresponding to the Council's 55th annual session, Al Ghanim said Qatar's success in securing support for the inclusion of an emergency item submitted by the Shura Council on the agenda of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) General Assembly was a practical demonstration of this approach.

The item focuses on preserving ceasefire agreements and supporting efforts to achieve peace, reflecting Qatar's steadfast commitment to prioritizing dialogue and diplomacy, rejecting wars and conflicts, and working to consolidate regional and international peace and security.

He stressed that the Shura Council would continue to champion this approach at parliamentary forums and work to advance its objectives.

HE Al Ghanim also expressed his appreciation for the gracious patronage and high confidence extended to the Shura Council by HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani.

Addressing HH the Amir, Al Ghanim said that His Highness's support and confidence had strengthened the Council's position as one of the key constitutional institutions in Qatar's development journey and as an active partner in advancing development and institutional governance.

He added that the Council fulfilled this role through its legislative and oversight responsibilities and constructive cooperation with the government in pursuit of the country's supreme national interests.

Reviewing the Council's work during the previous session, Al Ghanim said it had maintained an intensive parliamentary schedule, holding 37 regular sessions and completing its review of 23 draft laws. The Council also examined four requests for general debate and submitted three proposals to the government addressing priority issues of concern to society.

In addition, the Council held six hearings with a number of ministers and senior officials, while its standing committees convened 81 meetings to discuss draft legislation and various issues and files referred to them. The committees also hosted officials, specialists and relevant stakeholders to clarify matters related to the topics under consideration.

Al Ghanim noted that a key achievement during the previous session was the submission of a draft law on the digital protection of children. The Council also gave considerable attention to issues relating to the family, social cohesion, young people, health and sports.

He added that the Council maintained an active presence in parliamentary diplomacy, reflecting Qatar's positions in support of peace and dialogue while strengthening the country's presence at regional and international parliamentary forums.

Constructive cooperation and coordination between the legislative and executive branches were among the defining features of the previous session, he said, demonstrating the integration of roles and the pooling of efforts in the service of national interests and the achievement of shared objectives.

HE the Speaker reaffirmed the Council's commitment to further strengthening this cooperation in support of Qatar's development and continued progress. He also emphasized the importance of strengthening the Council's engagement with society, responding to citizens' aspirations and concerns, and maintaining communication with the media to raise public awareness of the Council's role and responsibilities and deepen its ties with the community.

Looking ahead to the new session, Al Ghanim reiterated the Council's determination to uphold its constitutional mandate and discharge its legislative and oversight duties with integrity and responsibility.

Addressing HH the Amir, he said the Council would continue to contribute actively to serving the nation and its citizens, supporting the country's development, safeguarding its achievements, and maintaining its presence at regional and international parliamentary forums in support of Qatar's positions, interests and causes. He noted that the Council's efforts were underpinned by the confidence it enjoyed among international parliamentary institutions.

Al Ghanim pledged that the Shura Council would remain faithful to its mission and steadfast in carrying out its national responsibilities, placing the country's supreme interests above all else. Working alongside other state institutions, the Council would continue to advance Qatar's development and fulfill the aspirations of its people, guided by HH the Amir's wise vision and under his prudent leadership, for the continued progress, strength and prosperity of Qatar.

At the outset of his address, HE the Speaker welcomed HH the Amir on behalf of himself and his fellow Council members, expressing his profound gratitude and appreciation for His Highness's presence at the opening of the second ordinary session of the second legislative term, corresponding to the Council's 55th annual session.