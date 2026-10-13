Draw Held For 2026 Ministries, Government Agencies Futsal Championship

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The draw for the eighth edition of the Sports for All Futsal Championship for Ministries and Government Agencies 2026 was held Tuesday. The tournament is organised by the Qatar Sports for All Federation under the umbrella of the Ministry of Sports and Youth.

The competition will begin on Sunday at Lusail Sports Arena, with 20 teams representing various ministries, government agencies and institutions.

The draw divided the teams into four groups of five. The Ministry of Sports and Youth, the defending champion, was placed in Group A alongside Qatar News Agency, the Public Works Authority's Assets Affairs sector, Qatar Media Corporation, and the Civil Service and Government Development blade-->

The Ministry of Endowments (Awqaf) and Islamic Affairs, runner-up in the previous edition, will lead Group B, which also includes the General Civil Aviation Authority, the State Audit Bureau, the Ministry of Transport and the Public Works Authority.

Group C comprises the Ministry of Municipality, Qatar Museums, Qatar Charity, the Ministry of Education and Higher Education, and the Ministry of Justice.

Group D includes the Ministry of Social Development and Family, the Ministry of Defence, the Ministry of Interior, the Ministry of Public Health and the Qatar Olympic Committee.

Executive Director of the Qatar Sports for All Federation, Abdullah al-Dosari, said the eighth edition builds on the success of the previous seven tournaments, which had seen improvements in competition standards and growing participation.

He said the championship also forms part of the efforts of the Sport Day Award Committee, with participating teams earning points toward their standings in the National Sport Day Award 2027.

Al-Dosari added that the tournament is a prominent fixture on the federation's calendar, providing an opportunity for employees of ministries, government agencies and institutions to connect and encouraging them to take part in sports.

He said the federation is committed to developing the competition with each edition and ensuring the conditions needed for its success, allowing participating teams to perform at their best. The tournament also brings together employees from different government bodies and helps strengthen professional and social ties among them.

Sports for All Federation Ministry of Sports and Youth Lusail Sports Arena