Aref Al Haj Hat Trick Powers Hussein Irbid To Dominant 3-0 Victory Over Al Seeb

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - Aref Al Haj produced a sensational master class performance, scoring a memorable hattrick to lead Jordan's Hussein Irbid to a vital 3-0 victory over Oman's Al Seeb in their AFC Champions League Two Group D encounter on Tuesday, displaying ruthless clinical efficiency in front of the home fans at the Seeb Sports Stadium in Seeb.

Haj opened his account in the 42nd minute, curling an exquisite rightfooted free-kick over the defensive wall from just outside the box, leaving Ibrahim Al Mukhaini with no chance.

Hussein doubled their advantage in the 55th minute when Haj pounced on a rebound after his initial shot was parried by the goalkeeper, delicately chipping a clever lob over Mukhaini into the back of the net.

Al Seeb attempted to mount a response in the second half, but coach Curro Torres defensive setup proved impenetrable.

The crowning moment arrived in the 82nd minute when substitute Ahmad Al Salman slipped a precise pass to Al Haj. Confronted by an Al Seeb defender, Haj beat his man with skill before drilling a sharp left-footed strike into the goalkeeper's near post to cap off an extraordinary individual night. In the group's other match of the round, Iraq's Al Shorta secured a 3-2 victory over India's East Bengal.

Following these results, Al Shorta top Group D with six points, followed by Hussein in second place with four points, East Bengal in third with one point, and Al Seeb at the bottom with 0 points.

Hussein now turn their attention to face group leaders Al Shorta at the Al Zawraa Stadium in Iraq on October 27 in a match that can put them the top of their group. With this performance, Aref Al Haj becomes only the third Jordanian player in history to score a hattrick in Asian club competitions (AFC): Baha'a Faisal (Wihdat) against Hilal Al Quds (AFC Cup 2019) Mahmoud Al Mardi (Kedah Darul Aman) against Visakha FC (AFC Cup 2022) Aref Al Haj - for Al Hussein Irbid against Al Seeb (AFC Champions League Two 2026)