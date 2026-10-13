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Rwanda Secures Decade-Long Formula One Grand Prix Agreement Arabian Post


Date: 2026-10-13 11:17:07

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) clearfix"> Rwanda will host a Formula One Grand Prix under a 10-year agreement announced on Tuesday, ending Africa's absence from the championship calendar since 1993 and establishing a new racing venue near Kigali.

The Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) and Formula One confirmed that the African Grand Prix, presented by Visit Rwanda, will begin in the early 2030s, subject to completion of a purpose-built circuit in Bugesera.

FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem described the agreement as a historic moment for international motorsport, highlighting Rwanda's commitment to developing facilities that meet the championship's technical and safety requirements.

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The Arabian Post

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