Rwanda Secures Decade-Long Formula One Grand Prix Agreement Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix"> Rwanda will host a Formula One Grand Prix under a 10-year agreement announced on Tuesday, ending Africa's absence from the championship calendar since 1993 and establishing a new racing venue near Kigali.

The Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) and Formula One confirmed that the African Grand Prix, presented by Visit Rwanda, will begin in the early 2030s, subject to completion of a purpose-built circuit in Bugesera.

FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem described the agreement as a historic moment for international motorsport, highlighting Rwanda's commitment to developing facilities that meet the championship's technical and safety requirements.

<p>The announcement was made in Kigali alongside Rwanda's President Paul Kagame and Formula One President and Chief Executive Stefano Domenicali, following negotiations over the championship's return to the continent.</p> <p>The planned circuit will be constructed to FIA Grade 1 standards, the highest classification for international motor racing venues. Its development forms part of a broader infrastructure, tourism and commercial programme coordinated by the Rwanda Development Board.</p> <p>The venue will be located near Rwanda's new international airport in Bugesera, approximately 40 kilometres south of Kigali. Organisers have not announced a precise date for the inaugural race or disclosed the project's total construction cost.</p> <p>Ben Sulayem said the FIA would collaborate with Formula One Management and other partners to ensure the new circuit meets international standards throughout its development.</p> <p>He emphasised that the agreement should create opportunities beyond the annual championship event, particularly through technical training, motorsport participation and professional development.</p> <iframe class="ap-between-posts-ad-frame" src="" title="Advertisement" loading="eager" scrolling="no" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin"> <p>The FIA president identified accessibility and talent development as central objectives, saying the governing body wanted motorsport to reach communities traditionally underrepresented in international racing.</p> See also AWIEF names three keynote speakers for Cape Town <p>Domenicali said the agreement reflected Formula One's determination to establish a sustainable presence in Africa rather than arrange a short-term addition to its expanding international calendar.</p> <p>He identified tourism, investment, skills development and business growth as potential benefits for Rwanda, although the scale of those gains will depend on infrastructure delivery and commercial activity.</p> <p>Formula One estimates that Africa has more than 100 million followers of the championship, representing a substantial audience for a sport whose calendar has expanded across several international markets.</p> <p>Kagame welcomed the agreement as an investment in Rwanda's economic development and sporting ambitions, identifying employment, tourism and technical education among the government's priorities.</p> <p>He said the proposed circuit and nearby airport would support commercial opportunities extending beyond the race itself, while allowing young Africans to pursue careers in engineering, motorsport and associated industries.</p> <p>The president also acknowledged the cooperation between Rwanda's government, Formula One and the FIA in securing the agreement after extensive discussions.</p> <p>The decision gives Rwanda an advantage over competing African proposals, including efforts to restore Formula One racing at South Africa's Kyalami circuit.</p> <p>South Africa hosted the continent's last Formula One championship race in 1993, when Alain Prost won at Kyalami for Williams. Morocco also staged a world championship Grand Prix, at Casablanca in 1958.</p> <p>Rwanda will consequently become the third African country to stage a Formula One championship event when the proposed race takes place.</p> <p>Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton has repeatedly advocated restoring an African race, arguing that the continent should be represented in a championship that describes itself as global.</p> See also KSrelief broadens orphan assistance in Djibouti <p>The Rwanda agreement nevertheless leaves several operational questions unresolved, including the precise racing schedule, circuit design details and financial arrangements supporting the proposed event.</p> <p>Construction and certification will be particularly important because Formula One circuits must satisfy demanding requirements covering track geometry, barriers, medical facilities, emergency access and spectator protection.</p> <p>FIA Grade 1 certification is required for Formula One competition, although obtaining that classification alone does not guarantee a place on the championship calendar.</p> <p>The Rwanda Development Board will oversee the wider development initiative, linking the motorsport project with the country's efforts to attract international visitors and commercial investment.</p> <p>The agreement also extends Rwanda's strategy of using international sporting partnerships to promote its tourism industry and strengthen its profile as a destination for major events.</p> <p>Formula One has indicated that further information about the inaugural race will be released as preparations advance, while the proposed venue remains at the development stage.</p> <p>The African Grand Prix will carry Visit Rwanda branding, connecting the championship's commercial presentation with the country's national tourism promotion programme.</p> <h2></h2>