African Development Bank, WHO Speed Up Sudan Aid
The mission assessed progress on the USD 55 million Sudan Health Emergency and Infrastructure Project (SHEIP), according to an AfDB statement released Tuesday (13). The institutions also agreed on measures to ensure the project meets its targets on time and reviewed performance, operational challenges, the results framework, and monitoring, evaluation, management and coordination mechanisms.
“SHEIP reflects the African Development Bank's commitment to supporting Sudan's health system through this exceptionally challenging time. Strengthening primary health care and emergency preparedness is essential not only to respond to today's needs, but to build a more resilient health system for the future,” David Muthusi Mutuku, AfDB Country Manager for Sudan, who led the mission, was quoted as saying in the statement.
The program is funded by the African Development Fund, an AfDB entity, and implemented by the WHO to improve access to essential primary health care and emergency services, strengthen Sudan's capacity to respond to public health emergencies and build a more resilient local health system. According to the bank, an estimated 33.7 million people in the country will need humanitarian assistance in 2026, including 21 million in need of health care.
Read also:
Sudan presents reconstruction opportunities
Translated by Guilherme Miranda©Ebrahim Hamid/AFP
The post African Development Bank, WHO speed up Sudan aid appeared first on ANBA News Agency.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment