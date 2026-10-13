Major Bureaucratic Reshuffle In MP: 23 IAS Officers Transferred, Multiple Additional Charges Reassigned

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, Oct 14 (IANS) The Madhya Pradesh government has issued a significant administrative order, effecting temporary postings and additional charge arrangements involving 23 Indian Administrative Service officers, along with several senior officers who have been assigned or relieved of extra responsibilities.

According to the late Tuesday night order, Rashmi Arun Shami (from 1994 cadre), who was serving as Additional Chief Secretary in the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Department, Special Commissioner (Coordination) and Residential Commissioner at Madhya Pradesh Bhawan in New Delhi, and Chairperson of the Secondary Education Board, Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal (additional charge), has been posted as Additional Chief Secretary in the Public Health and Medical Education Department. She will also hold additional charges as Additional Chief Secretary of the Bhopal Gas Tragedy Relief and Rehabilitation Department, Commissioner of Food Security, Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal, Special Commissioner (Coordination) at Madhya Pradesh Bhawan, New Delhi, and Chairperson of the Secondary Education Board, Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal.

The non-cadre post has been equated with that of Chairperson, Revenue Board.

Sukhveer Singh (from 1997 cadre), previously Principal Secretary in the Public Works Department with additional charges of Principal Secretary in the Public Health and Medical Education Department, Principal Secretary in the Bhopal Gas Tragedy Relief and Rehabilitation Department, and Commissioner of Food Security, has been posted as Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister while retaining the additional charge of Principal Secretary, Public Works Department.

John Kingsly A.R. (2004), who was Secretary in the Industrial Policy and Investment Promotion Department with additional charge of the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Department, has been posted as Secretary of the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Department.

Usha Parmar (2011), Collector of Panna district, has been posted as Additional Secretary in the Horticulture and Food Processing Department.

Rajesh Kumar Ogare (2012), Additional Secretary in the Commercial Tax Department, has been posted as Collector of Mau-Ganj district.

Somesh Mishra (2013), Collector of Narmadapuram district, has been posted as Director of the AIDS Control Society and Director of Bhopal Gas Tragedy Relief and Rehabilitation, Bhopal.

Raghvendra Singh (2013), Collector of Jabalpur district, has been posted as Managing Director of the Agriculture Marketing Board-cum-Commissioner, Mandi. The post has been equated with that of Additional Secretary, Madhya Pradesh government.

Pawan Kumar Jain (2013), Deputy Secretary in the Cooperation Department, has been posted as Collector of Bhind district.

Arun Kumar Vishwakarma (2014), Collector of Raisen district, has been posted as Collector of Jabalpur district.

Ashish Vashishtha (2014), Managing Director of the Madhya Pradesh State Electronics Development Corporation, Bhopal, with additional charge of Mission Director of the Comprehensive Social Security Mission, has been posted as Collector of Narmadapuram district.

Ankit Asthana (2014), Deputy Secretary in the General Administration Department with additional charge as Director of the Employee Selection Board, Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal, has been posted as Collector of Singrauli district.

Aditya Singh (2014), Director of Bhopal Gas Tragedy Relief and Rehabilitation, Bhopal, has been posted as Collector of Balaghat district.

Riju Bafna (2014), Collector of Shajapur district, has been posted as Additional Commissioner (Revenue), Ujjain Division, Ujjain.

Harsh Singh (2015), Collector of Burhanpur district, has been posted as Collector of Panna district.

Sanjay Kumar Jain (2015), Collector of Mau-Ganj district, has been posted as Deputy Secretary in the Farmer Welfare and Agriculture Development Department.

Siddharth Jain (2016), Collector of Harda district, has been posted as Deputy Secretary in the Commercial Tax Department.

Kirodi Lal Meena (2016), Collector of Bhind district, has been posted as Deputy Secretary in the Finance Department.

Gaurav Bainal (2016), Collector of Singrauli district, has been posted as Deputy Secretary in the General Administration Department and Director of the Employee Selection Board, Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal.

Rohit Sisodia (2017), Deputy Secretary in the Farmer Welfare and Agriculture Development Department, has been posted as Collector of Raisen district.

Vivek Kumar (2017), Deputy Secretary in the New and Renewable Energy Department, has been posted as Collector of Burhanpur district.

Parikshit Sanjayrao Jhade (2017), Chief Executive Officer of the Indore Development Authority, has been posted as Collector of Shajapur district.

Kumar Satyam (2017), Collector of Balaghat district, has been posted as Collector of Harda district.

Sandeep Kerketta (2018), Deputy Secretary to the Chief Minister with additional charge as Managing Director of the Madhya Pradesh Seed and Farm Development Corporation, Bhopal, has been posted as Chief Executive Officer of the Indore Development Authority. The post has been equated with that of Deputy Secretary, Madhya Pradesh government.

In addition to these postings, the order also rearranges several additional charges among senior officers.

K.C. Gupta (1992), Agriculture Production Commissioner and Additional Chief Secretary of the Cottage and Village Industries Department with additional charge of the Horticulture and Food Processing Department, has been relieved of the additional charge of the Cottage and Village Industries Department and assigned the additional charge of Additional Chief Secretary of the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Department.

Shobhit Jain (2000), Principal Secretary of the AYUSH Department, has been given the additional charge of Principal Secretary of the Cottage and Village Industries Department along with his existing duties until further orders.

Sanket S. Bhonde (2007), Commissioner of Urban Administration and Development, Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal, has been assigned the additional charge of Residential Commissioner, Madhya Pradesh Bhawan, New Delhi, along with his existing duties until further orders.

Swatantra Kumar Singh (2007), Secretary of the Backward Classes Welfare and Fisheries Development Department, has been given the additional charge of Secretary of the Industrial Policy and Investment Promotion Department along with his existing duties until further orders.

Bharat Yadav (2008), Managing Director of the Madhya Pradesh Road Development Corporation, Bhopal, has been assigned the additional charge of Secretary of the Public Relations Department along with his existing duties until further orders.

Abhay Arvind Bedekar (2014), Additional Managing Director of the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Development Board, Bhopal, has been given the additional charge of Commissioner-cum-Director of Archaeology and Museums, Bhopal, along with his existing duties until further orders.

Anshuman Raj (2020), Additional Managing Director of the Madhya Pradesh State Electronics Development Corporation, Bhopal, has been assigned the additional charge of Managing Director of the Madhya Pradesh State Electronics Development Corporation, Bhopal, and Mission Director of the Comprehensive Social Security Mission, along with his existing duties until further orders.

As a consequence of Bharat Yadav taking over the Public Relations Department, Anupam Rajan (1993), Additional Chief Secretary of the Higher Education Department and Parliamentary Affairs Department, with additional charge of the Public Relations Department, will be relieved of the additional charge of the Public Relations Department.

Neejan Mandaloi (1993), Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister, Additional Chief Secretary of the Public Service Management Department, and Additional Chief Secretary of the Industrial Policy and Investment Promotion Department, with additional charge of the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Department, has been relieved of the additional charge of the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Department.

Following Abhay Arvind Bedekar's new additional charge, Madan Vibhishan Nagargoje (2007), Commissioner of Handicrafts and Handlooms with additional charges as Managing Director of the Handicrafts and Handlooms Development Corporation, Commissioner-cum-Director of Archaeology and Museums, and Managing Director of the Madhya Pradesh Khadi and Village Industries Board, will be relieved of the additional charge of Commissioner-cum-Director of Archaeology and Museums, Bhopal.

Similarly, after Raghvendra Singh takes over as Managing Director of the Agriculture Marketing Board-cum-Commissioner, Mandi, Kumar Purushottam (2012), Additional Secretary to the Chief Minister with additional charges as Managing Director of the Agriculture Marketing Board-cum-Commissioner, Mandi, Commissioner of Industries, and Managing Director of the Small Industries Corporation, will be relieved of the additional charge of Managing Director of the Agriculture Marketing Board-cum-Commissioner, Mandi.