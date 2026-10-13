Light Rain, Strong Winds Likely In Delhi-NCR From Thursday Temperature To Dip

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 14 (IANS) The weather in the national capital is expected to change again from Thursday, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting light rain accompanied by strong winds in several parts of Delhi. The change in weather is likely to bring a further drop in temperatures.

The maximum temperature is expected to remain between 33 and 35 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is likely to range from 20 to 22 degrees Celsius.

Following the withdrawal of the monsoon, Delhi-NCR has been experiencing a mild chill during the mornings and evenings. The temperature is expected to fall gradually in the coming days, although daytime heat may continue to persist.

Delhi recorded a below-normal maximum temperature on Tuesday. Most parts of the national capital witnessed bright sunshine from the morning, with the intensity increasing as the day progressed. However, moisture in the air following rainfall a day earlier prevented a significant rise in temperatures.

The maximum temperature recorded at the Safdarjung observatory, Delhi's standard weather station, was 32.5 degrees Celsius, 0.7 degrees below normal. The minimum temperature settled at 21.2 degrees Celsius, while relative humidity ranged between 56 and 96 per cent.

Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon has begun withdrawing from parts of the country, while the northeast monsoon is approaching southern India. Several southern states are expected to receive heavy rainfall between October 14 and 19.

Heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms is forecast in Haryana, Punjab, Delhi, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday. Western Rajasthan may experience strong winds, thunderstorms and hailstorms. Snowfall is also likely in the higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir.

Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi are likely to experience strong winds reaching speeds of 40-50 kmph, with gusts of up to 60 kmph. Lightning is also possible in these areas.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh may receive scattered rainfall between October 15 and 19.

In southern India, rainfall is expected to continue over several areas of Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana over the next few days.