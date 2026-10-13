Tripura CM Manik Saha Pushes To Resume Flights At Kailashahar Airport

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has said that the present state government, committed to developing the state's air connectivity, is pushing to resume flights at Kailashahar Airport.

According to a press release issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), CM Saha said this while presiding over a high-level review meeting on the redevelopment of Kailashahar Airport under the UDAN project at the Secretariat Conference Hall on Tuesday.“The state government, with the help of the Central Government, has taken the initiative to resume flight operations at Kailashahar Airport in Unakoti district after a gap of 35 years. If the airport is found suitable for flight operations, it will also play an important role in the state's internal air connectivity and national security,” he said.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister also emphasised the importance of increasing the state's revenue alongside the introduction of air services at Kailashahar. He enquired about progress in the first phase of the UDAN project and said the state government would extend all possible cooperation to resume flight operations at Kailashahar Airport. The Chief Minister also stressed the need for the speedy construction of a helipad at the Dumbur tourist spot to facilitate tourists.

Transport Minister Sushanta Chowdhury, Chief Secretary JK Sinha, Chief Minister's Secretary Kiran Gitte, Revenue Secretary Milind Ramteke, Acting Secretary of the Transport Department Tapas Roy, the Director of Agartala's Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport, and additional secretaries of various departments were present at the meeting.

Tripura Cabinet Hails PM Modi

Previously in the day, Saha also announced that the Tripura State Cabinet has unanimously passed a resolution expressing gratitude, respect and congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on completing 25 years of uninterrupted service as head of government, from October 7, 2001, to October 7, 2026.

He also said that the Cabinet approved the naming of eight locations across the state as Seva Jyoti Chowk to commemorate the Prime Minister's journey of public service and promote the vision of a developed India by 2047. (ANI)

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